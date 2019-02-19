‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding mum on rumours he will be the next James Bond, says ‘Daily Mail’

Henry Golding enjoying the company of fashion icons and Hollywood A-listers in New York. — Picture via Instagram/Henry Golding

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — He’s had a meteoric rise to fame with leading roles in two blockbusters only months apart.

Now Henry Golding, 32, is even being discussed as a possible James Bond replacement after 50-year-old Daniel Craig finishes his tenure, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The Daily Mail portal said that the Crazy Rich Asians star is keeping quiet about a possible new job on Her Majesty’s secret service, quoting TMZ.

It added that the publication caught up with the Simple Favor actor as he exited the airport.

When the videographer brought up rumours that the Singapore-based actor was in the running to play the iconic British spy, he kept his cool and avoided spilling the beans.

“I couldn’t possibly say anything about that,” he was quoted as replying.

He was similarly tight-lipped when asked if he might ensure high box offices figures in Asia and the US.

“Maybe” it would be a good idea, he answered.

But when he was asked if he would be receptive to the role if the studio called him up, he went back to his standby response: “I couldn’t possibly say.”

According to the portal, Current Bond star Daniel Craig is set to return for one last adventure as the vodka martini-guzzling British spy. The report added that filming for the as-yet-untitled Bond 25 has been pushed back to April after extensive screenplay rewrites were requested.

Golding has also acted in Monsoon, and is expected to star in two more movies called Last Christmas and Toff Guys.

