Chinese sci-fi film 'The Wandering Earth' sees off competition at the global box office

Frant Gwo’s ‘The Wandering Earth’ is proving to be a global success. — Picture courtesy of CMC Pictures via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 18 — There’s not much change in this week’s global box office top three. Chinese sci-fi movie The Wandering Earth holds on to the number one spot, while The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is a non-mover in third. Crazy Alien drops from second place to fourth this week, making way for Alita: Battle Angel to enter in second.

The Chinese film, The Wandering Earth is the global box-office leader for the second consecutive week. The futuristic feature added over US$96 million to its global grosses from just three territories. Despite taking less than last week, The Wandering Earth still totals over US$609 million worldwide.

Eagerly awaited by fans of the Gunnm manga, its big-screen adaptation, Alita: Battle Angel takes second place at the global box office on its opening weekend. Written and produced by James Cameron (Avatar), the futuristic movie grossed over US$83.9 million worldwide this week with cumulative grosses of over US$130 million.

Already in third place last week, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is a non-mover, grossing over US$33 million, taking total global grosses to over US$97 million.

Global box-office top 10:

1. The Wandering Earth - US$96.9M

2. Alita: Battle Angel - US$84.0M

3. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part - US$33.3M

4. Crazy Alien - US$28.2M

5. Pegasus - US$25.8M

6. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - US$21.7M

7. Happy Death Day 2U - US$21.6M

8. Isn’t It Romantic - US$14.2M

9. What Men Want - US$13.1M