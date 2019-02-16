Swiss actor Bruno Ganz dies at 77, says agent

Actor Bruno Ganz and director Sally Potter arrive for the screening the movie 'The Party' at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 16 — Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor who gave a masterful performance as Adolf Hitler in Downfall, has died aged 77, his agent said today.

Ganz, who died at his home in Zurich, had a distinguished career on screen and stage before his 2004 appearance in Downfall, which unfolds over the final, suffocating days inside Hitler’s bunker.

For many critics his nuanced portrayal of the fascist tyrant that veers between explosive and sombre was unparallelled.

Hitler is a figure that German-speaking actors had historically been reluctant to take on and the Zurich-born Ganz conceded that being Swiss provided a necessary buffer.

“It helped me also that I am not German, because I could put my passport between Hitler and me,” Ganz told The Arts Desk website in 2005. — AFP