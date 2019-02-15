Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra combines music and magic in Harry Potter concerto

Experience a magical 'Harry Potter' time. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Have you ever wanted to hear the spectacular music of your favourite movie live while watching some electrifying magic tricks?

Experience the magic of Harry Potter with selections from the iconic John Williams score performed by a group of talented musicians led by Tokyo-born conductor Naohisa Furusawa at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next Sunday.

Perfect for families with children, the Harry Potter – Imperium Musicus concerto will conjure up the sweeping sounds of Harry Potter films including the Chamber of Secrets, Philosopher’s Stone, The Half-Blood Prince – Dumbledore’s Farewell, Prisoner of Azkaban – Knight Bus and many more.

To top it all off, there will also be an exhilarating magic show performed by renowned local comedian-magician Chase Lew, who is all set to entertain the audience with his tricks galore. Wave your wands to the beat and prepare to be amazed by the breathtaking sound of a live symphony orchestra on February 24 at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Visit here for ticket rates and more information.