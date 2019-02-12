Marvel to make four animated superhero series for Hulu

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War released in April 2018. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 — Walt Disney Co's Marvel superhero studio will produce four new adult-oriented animated series for the Hulu streaming service, Hulu said yesterday.

Disney is reserving new programming for its own online platforms as the company works to transform into digital entertainment.

Disney will own a majority stake in Hulu once it receives regulatory approval for its purchase of film and television businesses from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc, which is expected in the coming months.

Marvel has produced the blockbuster Avengers movies and live-action shows for Disney's ABC broadcast network and for Netflix Inc.

The four series will centre around the characters M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler and Howard The Duck, the statement said.

The series will culminate with an animated special called Marvel's The Offenders in which the characters team up to save the world.

The Marvel series was among several announced by Hulu at a Television Critics Association event where networks preview upcoming programming. — Reuters