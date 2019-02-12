Ana de Armas joins Edgar Ramírez, Penelope Cruz on spy drama

Cuban actress Ana de Armas — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 — Cuban actress Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049, War Dogs) has boarded an upcoming spy drama dubbed Wasp Network, alongside previously announced cast members Edgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura and Gael García Bernal.

The film — based on Fernando Morais' book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War — is being helmed by French film director Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper) and will start shooting in Havana at the end of this month.

Based on a true story, the plot tells of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, revealing the tentacles of a Florida-based terrorist network with ramifications in Central America and with the consent of the US government (via Deadline).

Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features, the production company behind Call Me By Your Name, and CG Cinema's Charles Gillibert are producing the project, with RT's Lourenço Sant'Anna and Sophie Mas to executive produce. — AFP-Relaxnews