‘How To Train Your Dragon 3’ soars at global box office

‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ takes the number one spot at the global box office, grossing US$40.2 million. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — The third movie in the How To Train Your Dragon animated film series tops the global box office this week, knocking former leader Glass off the top spot. A French film, Qu’est-ce qu’on a encore fait au Bon Dieu also features in this week’s top 10.

Out in 41 territories, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World takes the number one spot at the global box office, grossing US$40.2 million. M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass drops a place to second, grossing US$21.7 million, ahead of the South Korean movie Extreme Job in third, grossing US$20.9 million.

The French comedy, Qu’est-ce qu’on a encore fait au Bon Dieu (or Serial (Bad) Weddings 2) takes fifth place this week, grossing US$12.8 million, between Green Book and Escape Room.

The global box-office top 10:

1. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — US$40.2 million

2. Glass — US$21.7 million

3. Extreme Job — US$20.9 million

4. Green Book — US$16.2 million

5. Qu’est-ce qu’on a encore fait au Bon Dieu — US$12.8 million

6. Escape Room — US$11.7 million

7. The Upside — US$9.7 million

8. Aquaman — US$9.4 million

9. Ralph Breaks The Internet — US$9.2 million

10. Bohemian Rhapsody — US$8.9 million