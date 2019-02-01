Ambulance and paramedics on standby at vet rockers’ concert

Health and safety will be a priority at the BumiPutra Rockers Friendship Concert. — Picture from Facebook/BumiPutra Rockers

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Veteran rock act BumiPutra Rockers will grinding out their hits at a charity concert on March 10, albeit with a few extra precautions.

The members of band aged between 53 and 58 ensure that an ambulance and paramedics will be on standby during the Bumi PutraRockers Friendship Concert in Kuala Lumpur, Harian Metro reported.

Lead vocalist Joey, whose real name is Johari Mat Rozekhi, said that chronic illnesses were a common sight within the band which led them to prioritise health and safety during the concert.

“Our drummer Enal has a weak heart, high blood pressure, and diabetes while our guitarist Awang has heart problems and fatigue.

“This has led us to rearrange our music for the upcoming performance.

“While it stays true to the concept of rock, we will present a concert that will go easy on all the members,” Joey said.

These efforts were partly motivated by the death of Ustaz Radzi, a former vocalist from rock group Melissa who died onstage post-performance last December.

Following such an incident, the members of BumiPutra Rockers decided to implement measures to prevent any mishaps during their show.

Joey added that he suffered from high blood pressure problems himself and had to take this into account when planning the show.

The event organised by the Selangor Friendship Cooperative (Kosil) is aimed at collecting funds to be donated to cooperative members who were former students at Sekolah Shah Alam between the year 1985 to 1989.

Kosil chief operating officer Mohamad Nor Rusli said that organisers are fully aware of the ailments that the Bumi Putra Rockers members are dealing with.

“To prevent any incidents, we will provide an ambulance and paramedics throughout the duration of the event,” he said.

The band, known for their 80s rock hits like Dari Sinar Mata, Harum Subur Dihati and Seribu Tahun Takkan Mungkin, also marks their 35th year in the local music industry with the concert.

However, guitarist Harun will not be joining in the festivities of the concert.

“We have tried contacting Harun several times to be involved in this event with BumiPutra Rockers.

“He has not responded and we assume he has no interest in participating in this concert,” said Joey.

Harun will be replaced by 28-year-old guitarist Helda who used to perform with rock band Butterfly.