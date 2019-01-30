Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern join ‘War Of The Worlds’

Irish actor Gabriel Byrne. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary) and Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) will headline the ensemble cast of Urban Myth Film’s TV version of the sci-fi classic.

HG Wells’ 1897 alien invasion novel is getting two remakes this year: Urban Myth Film’s version, set in modern-day Europe, and the BBC’s three-episode miniseries set in the original turn-of-the-century time period, starring Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark).

Written and created by Howard Overman (Misfits), the Urban Myth version follows the survivors of an apocalyptic extra-terrestrial attack on Earth.

It will also star Léa Drucker (Le Bureau Des Légendes), Natasha Little (Silent Witness), Daisy Edgar Jones (Cold Feet), Stéphane Caillard (Marseille), Adel Bencherif (The Prophet) and Guillaume Gouix (The Returned).

Gilles Coulier (Cargo) will helm the first four episodes, while Richard Clark (Versailles) will direct the last four. Production is underway in the UK and France on the series, which is set to debut in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews