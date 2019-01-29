Teens try to identify music from the 90’s (VIDEO)

Teens try to figure out popular music from the 90s in this new clip from popular YouTube channel React.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with another new video that tests the 90s music knowledge of a group of teens.

The channel boasts quite a large following and often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to movies, songs and more.

Some of the popular songs the teens listened to included Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) by Green Day, Until It Sleeps by Metallica, Remember The Time by Michael Jackson and more.

Are you an ace when it comes to 90s music? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify.