Caklempong takes on Kpop in viral Blackpink cover

The Form Four students’ take of the popular tune uploaded two days ago is just beginning to get noticed by many. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/@afizal_razak

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 – A group of Form Four students has Malaysian social media buzzing after they gave their favourite Kpop hit tune, Blackpink’s Ddu-du ddu-du du, an ethnic spin with traditional instruments.

While excitement has been building for the best-selling female Kpop group’s concert on February 23 and an additional show on February 24 at Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam, the musical ensemble’s version is a talking point for its interesting fusion of contemporary pop and caklempong.

Ddu-ddu-du- versi caklempong lagu korea - black pink..... entah tak pernah dengar... pelajar buat sendiri... terbaik... cikgu bangga dgn korang pic.twitter.com/qks7n5Xxvw — Afizal Razak (@afizal_razak) 26 January 2019

Uploaded by their music teacher Afizal Razak via his Twitter account two days ago, the ten-piece group comprising only female students, highlighted the use of the kettle gongs and other percussive instruments like the gendang, as well as a bass guitar.

The tweet featuring the musical act from the Gopeng Integrated Boarding School, Ipoh has since been retweeted more than 25,000 times and garnered over 21,000 Likes, while their previous covers of local pop hits have also been getting attention from new-found fans.