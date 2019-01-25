Amy’s rockin’ self-service coffee machines

Baristamy ― The singer’s Italian-style coffee on the go is modestly priced at RM5. – Picture via Instagram/Barista Amy

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 ― Rock legend Amy Search can now add barista on top of his musical talents.

The singer, whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman has introduced self-service coffee machines named BaristAmy, Kosmo! Online reported.

According to the 61-year-old, BaristAmy is his latest business venture since launching Phewiiit Coffee early last year.

“My love for coffee is extraordinary and because of that, I’ve launched BaristAmy, a self-service coffee machine brand”.

The self-service machine was launched yesterday at the Malaysia Halal Expo 2019, currently held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

According to the Tiada Lagi singer, 500 units of the coffee machines will be available in stages and will be placed around the city centre and crowded areas.

The coffee is priced at an affordable RM5 for a cup of Italian-style coffee.

“After Hari Raya, coffee lovers can get their fix easily with BaristAmy’s self-service machine.

“I have plans to place the coffee machines around Kuala Lumpur, at universities, airports and banks,” he added.

Amy also took to Instagram to announce the caffeine-loaded news, sharing his hopes for his latest entrepreneurial undertaking.

“This is the new baby that I was talking about. The latest after Phewiiit Coffee, this is the BaristAmy Café Micro machine from Italy.

“I hope Phewiiitcoffee and BaristAmy get to go the Japan Olympics next year,” he wrote.