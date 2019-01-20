Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are dating after being introduced by ex Sean Penn

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are reportedly seeing each other after being introduced by Theron’s ex-fiance Sean Penn.— AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are reportedly seeing each other after being introduced by Theron’s ex-fiance Sean Penn, according to The Sun.

A source said, “They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean (Penn) — but things have developed.”

The pair were spotted together after attending separate movie screenings on Saturday.

Pitt reportedly attended the showing of If Beale Street Could Talk — which he is the executive producer of — at a private house in the Hollywood Hills. Charlize attended as a special guest at the showing of Roma in Chateau Marmont.

The source said Pitt came over to the Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Theron in a corner of the bar.

“They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her.

“Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy,” the source added, as quoted by The Sun.

World War Z star Pitt and Jolie split in 2016 after two years of marriage and share six children together. It was said that Theron has yet to meet Pitt’s six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Mad Max: Fury Road star Theron parted ways with Penn in 2015 after calling off their wedding. She has two adopted children, August and Jackson.

This is reportedly Pitt’s first serious romance after his split with wife Angelina Jolie in 2016.