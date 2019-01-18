New ‘Ghostbusters’ movie may reportedly feature a teenage team

Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis starred in the original 1984 movie that was a major hit. ― file pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ― Following the recent Ghostbusters teaser trailer released by Sony Pictures, there has been much speculation on the plot and cast details with the most recent suggesting a much younger team.

Various reports citing a couple of sources now suggest that the upcoming Ghostbusters revival will feature a teenage cast. Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan directed the original films, will be directing and co-writing the new film which will be set within the universe of the original movies.

One of rumours is that there could be four teenage protagonists: Two girls and two boys. While another rumour suggests a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. No official announced on the plot or cast has been made yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Reitman’s dad, Ivan, directed and produced the original 1984 movie that starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. Senior Reitman will also serve as a producer for this new film.

The film is projected for release in summer 2020.