JULY 17 — The staff scream over the kopitiam’s boisterous lunch crowd, “Parking, bayar parking.”

Patrons speed-punch their apps to avoid a fine, 50 sen an hour. But they would rather not.

Nobody wants to pay for parking if they can. They play the game. They know the terrain.

No enforcement when it rains, and only x-number of enforcement officers for x-number of spots from one end of Batu 9 Cheras around MRT Taman Suntex to Alam Jaya with its migrant hovels.

Everyone plays. No one quits.

But let’s forget this Cheras which sits inside Kajang Municipal Council. To the other 11 councils in Selangor.

There’s company from a company which found a company

Subang Jaya City Council, Petaling Jaya City Council, Shah Alam City Council and Selayang Municipal Council by state exco edict are to start parking bay management partnerships with a company — Rantaian Mesa Sdn Bhd — which belongs to Selangor government’s company, Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI), which then arranges terms with a selected company based on an open tender to assist with parking.

Yes, an accountant’s wet-dream.

The selected company is set to invest up to RM200 million to enable technologies to upgrade parking management, ostensibly 1,800 functioning CCTVs and other unspecified gizmos not limited to apps and servers.

The four councils manage enforcement, meaning the dudes and dudettes with tech tools supplied by the unnamed company walk in the sun — not rain, never rain — and issue errant vehicle owners old-fashioned tickets printed from said machines.

The company takes half the proceeds. MBI for its troubles to order councils, locate the unnamed company and for its spectacular name gets a tenth of receipts.

For merely the pay and supervision of enforcement officers, local councils gobble up the remaining 40 per cent.

The unnamed company surely needs to rake in on average RM20 million and some per year from the four councils in total for 10 years to be profitable.

I had a workshop on the power of council residents over their councils on five parking lots last Sunday, in one of the councils under scrutiny. The irony is not lost on me.

The current pickle, about council parking arrangements, misses two pertinent things.

Better lives, ask the living

One, to ask what is the purpose of council parking.

Councils are not corporations, they are local governments. Corporations owe it to their stockholders to produce a profit to justify the investment. Councils represent the residents and carry their will, right or wrong.

Council parking is about resource management. There are busy, busier and busiest areas, the parking needs differ on that basis.

Council needs to find the right balance to accommodate residents and their vehicles. More bays, less bays. Presumably, when council approved the development, they factored parking needs based on density.

The higher purpose is to ensure better liveability.

Parking fees are not income streams for councils, they are working capital to maintain facilities.

Managing private vehicles inside council zones, whether mobile or stationary, is not exclusively about council parking bays and the collection of fees for occupying them.

Rather a confluence of traffic volume, private parking (malls, buildings and open-air sites) availability and range of public transportation and connectivity, dictate how to go about the task.

To make the town or city liveable, that it is beneficial for the people. It amazes that the most obvious part of the situation is least mentioned.

Second, the glaring missing part, the people of Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Selayang — Amcorp through Kinrara to Templer’s Park — are not asked.

The state’s politicians and the councils’ civil servants happily traverse meeting after meeting avoiding the people they govern. Almost like the rakyat are incidentals to manage not the direct bosses to solicit approval from.

The two million people in these four councils are to live what those with power decide.

Cat and mouse state

Which leads us back to the noisy and unkempt kopitiam in Cheras, the boondocks for those corporate sorts who run unnamed companies which diligently win open tenders through companies belonging to the people who are elected to up the quality of life not increase the profit motive in government.

Yes, not only food-courts are chaotic.

Why do these people refuse to pay more than they have to, to the council they own? After all, what the council earns, it redistributes it to the people.

Perhaps design short term parking structures commensurate to needs. Redirect to public transportation to reduce city clogs. Clamp down on unnecessary development which stretches the council’s resources — half-filled council shops, next to half-filled private developments.

In theory, the money channelled for the public good.

But the facts are, the residents in Cheras just like in USJ, Kota Kemuning, Kelana Jaya and Batu Caves are sceptical about their local councils and their state government.

Their sen soon becomes the council’s sen. Full stop.

They do not believe council wants to make things better or that it cares about what they actually think about their council.

The 12 councils want to have the least number of us involved in their decision making.

They manage us like a children’s party, outcomes not process. The current storm in a teacup about parking concessionaires only underlines the reality Selangor folks experienced since whenever, they are stakeholders and not stockholders in the current arrangement.

This is not to say it is considerably better outside the Klang Valley. It’s probably far more dire.

Penang folks might point to the marked improvements since the fall of Gerakan in 2008. True enough, but that is a function of a largely benevolent state government at a time of economic resurgence, and not evidence of process.

What does Penang do if the wrong people take over and they have no process to protect themselves?

Inventing excuses since 1963

Selangor folks are similar in that the state’s economic growth renders unrepresented local governments less consequential.

It does however give the state and civil servants ample latitude to privatise commercial components for mutual benefit.

Trust drives behaviour. Selangor’s residents reluctantly pay their councils, whether for parking or quit rent.

The 2008 changes when Pakatan took over Selangor are present, but they are an ocean away from actual power determined by the people of Selangor inside their 12 councils.

The parking concessionaire kerfuffle only illustrates it further. Even now, Selangor won’t name the company selected, just that it deals with Rantaian Mesa.

There is a lack of goodwill in evolving things to raise the voice of the people through the local councils. There are excuses galore including that the people are not ready to take the lead. That’s the thing about excuses, they are readily available.

Reminds me of how I was taught. Do a thing for a reason, do not find a reason to do a thing.

The thinking order changes more than one can imagine. Because with a fair bit of education, like what those who run state governments and civil servants who run councils possess, excuses are the easiest things to generate.

So, they excuse their way to things and forget the people.

Meanwhile, the rakyat just help each other out, in the smallest ways like scream when they see parking enforcers who do not look like Rita. Save their sen from the councils which contain them.