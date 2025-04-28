APRIL 28 — First off, a big shout-out to everyone who aced their SPM exams! Your hard work paid off, and your family and teachers must be beaming with pride.

But if your results didn’t meet your expectations or you outright didn’t pass? That’s honestly not the end of the world — it might just mean your future won’t hinge on academic scores alone.

Doing well in exams is awesome, no question. But don’t let your grades define you, and don’t let a disappointing result crush your spirit.

School can teach you valuable skills, but it can also stifle your natural curiosity or make you think “success” only comes from acing tests.

It can trick you into believing learning only happens in classrooms or that high marks equal real-world readiness.

The truth is, excelling in academics can sometimes box you into something called domain dependence — where you’re great in one area (like school) but struggle to apply those skills elsewhere.

This is why some straight-A students find it tough to adapt outside the classroom, why academics might flounder as managers, or why corporate pros sometimes can’t teach a class to save their lives.

The author suggests post-SPM students challenge themselves with something bold and different before or during college, diploma, or degree to add to their life experiences and skills set. — South_agency/Getty Images/ETX Studio pic

The ability to crush exams doesn’t always translate to nailing a work project or thriving at life’s unpredictable challenges.

So, if you scored a string of As last week, that’s fantastic — celebrate it! But don’t let those grades become your whole identity. They’re a solid foundation, but life’s got bigger tests coming.

And if you’ve been wrestling with studies from primary school to Form 5, maybe that’s a sign academia isn’t your thing. That’s not a flaw — it’s a hint you’re meant to shine somewhere else.

Ready to shake things up?

So, what’s the next step, whether you’re riding high on great results or feeling low about your grades? My advice: dive into life in a way that breaks you free from the usual expectations — like stressing over “what to study next.”

Try something bold and different before or during college, diploma, or degree.

Here are some ideas to spark inspiration:

Check out a few seminars, maybe even some abroad.

Connect with 30 new people — local, international, or even someone influential.

Climb a mountain or two.

Run a few marathons, bike races, or charity walks (anything but an eat-a-thon, please).

Shoot a short film or video — Chad Stahelski, the guy behind John Wick, says anyone with a smartphone can start creating. He’s right, and you don’t need to be a filmmaker to try.

Write reviews for movies, books, or even start a blog as a side hustle.

Pick up a new skill or language.

Launch a podcast, a YouTube channel, join a startup, or team up on a cool project.

Travel to a few countries and do something there — teach a workshop, learn a local craft, volunteer, or start a small adventure. Don’t just be a tourist.

You get the idea. Try something fresh, exciting, and maybe a little out of your comfort zone — as long as it lights you up. If your only drive is chasing grades (or moping over them), you’re missing out.

Every year in Malaysia, thousands of grads don their Harry Potter-esque robes and collect their degrees. If your only goal is that piece of paper, you’re just another face in the crowd. Aim bigger. Be more.

Here’s to crushing it — whatever “it” means for you!





