DECEMBER 21 — If anything highlights the disintegration of values, I’d say it’s the recent case of British OnlyFans influencer Lily Phillips who claims she had sex with 101 men in less than a day.

Phillips said the stunt helped fulfil her biggest sexual fantasy and, of course, increased her subscriber base.

I consider myself quite liberal but I have to draw the line here as this stunt simply screams, “We’re Well and Truly Screwed” (pardon the pun).

We can quibble and argue about cultural values all we like but how does a society allow (let alone enable and encourage) a young woman to do something like what Phillips did?

Surely this isn’t “feminist liberation” or “female empowerment”? Quite the opposite in fact, no?

Is anybody who genuinely cares about Phillips actually applauding something like this? How can any parent or family member (and aren’t we all family members in a sense?) look at something like this and not have our hearts broken?

Note that this isn’t like, say, young women being forced to sell their bodies in the city to make a living.

That would be tragic enough but, framed as such cases are by the sad fact of economic necessity, we can kind of “understand” that such women are doing what they need to do to survive.

Lily Phillips is a 23-year-old OnlyFans creator who had sex with 100 men in 24 hours.

But this isn’t what Phillips is doing. While it’s tragically true that sometimes people have to have sex with strangers failing which their families may starve, nobody has to sleep with a hundred strangers within half a day for a sheer publicity stunt or “sexual exploration” or from some desire to be the “best” in the adult industry.

That a young woman would be driven by such motivations only reveals the insidiousness of this capitalist system of sexual exploitation and commercialisation.

From the platforms which hosted the “event” to those 101 men themselves and the hundreds more who “applied” to join, to the marketing and incentivisation machines rendering this episode profitable, to Phillips’ “friends” who egged her on, to the very values (not least those of Phillips’) which make even one person say such a sex marathon is fine — surely not only conservatives with traditional values should be concerned?

I’ll conclude with a few questions maybe we should think seriously about.

How do we protect ourselves and our children from such an insanely “sex-ploitative” system without blanket-banning any short video which reveals even a glimmer of skin?

How can we maintain strong liberal values without descending into carnal madness?

And, of course, what does healthy sexuality mean in an age of OnlyFans?

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.