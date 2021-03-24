When was it DBP’s job to make excuses for racism?

MARCH 24 — I have realised something about Malaysians: we make excuses for racism every day.

We casually use Orang Asli tribe names as slurs and now the Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka (DBP), the supposed arbitrer for all issues concerning the national language, has declared that it’s acceptable to use thamby and keling to refer to Indians.

Another search on the DBP website also uncovered this gem on the definition of sepet (slant-eyed):

Definisi : (sépét) kuyu, kecil sedikit (mata): mata-nya ~ juga, macam mata orang Cina.

Besides being ridiculously problematic, it’s not even accurate. There are plenty of round-eyed Chinese and there are non-Chinese people with eyes that appear to slant — for instance, over in East Malaysia.

Interestingly Collins recognises the derogatory connotations while managing to also make a non-offensive definition of the term. — Screenshot from Collins Dictionary

A quick search of the Collins dictionary online gives a less troubling meaning though with different descriptions for both British English and American English which is slightly amusing.

Both explain the term “slant-eyed” itself is often offensive while the American version takes pains to define it as “having eyes with epicanthic folds.”

Some might consider pointing out DBP’s failings as political correctness but political correctness is really just shorthand for being a polite and decent human being.

“People are being too politically correct these days” — anyone saying that really just wants an excuse to say hurtful things without being called out.

My friends when confronted by their parents or older relatives saying racist things tell me, “It’s too late-lah, no point saying anything.”

Why does the DBP think describing ‘sepet’ (slant-eyed) as a Chinese trait is acceptable? — Screenshot from Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka website

That is the problem, right there. Why must we keep quiet out of some misguided sense of politeness when people are being incredibly rude, right there, in front of us?

Malaysians really need to stop giving each other a free pass for not being careful with their words and being casually blasé about insulting other races.

Take, for instance, the casual usage of the word cacat by our politicians instead of kurang upaya when speaking of the disabled.

I wonder how my disabled friends felt hearing the word cacat from our prime minister of all people, especially as ”cacat” is also used as a derogatory word.

There is no excuse, also really, that the minister in charge of welfare does not know not to use cacat.

We need to call each other out for our missteps more, not less. It is time we recognise the various microaggressions we allow to keep happening, that disproportionately affect minority races.

I know it’s hard for many of us especially with our ingrained need to not rock the boat, to be quiet, to not correct our elders.

Some things need to be said and have long been delayed so next time your elderly relative uses the k-word muster up enough gumption to say: “Please, can you not?”

It’s the little things, really, that can be the stepping stones to building a better Malaysia, one that doesn’t degrade any single one of us. Don’t we all deserve a better and more inclusive Malaysia?

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.