BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2026 -Transcending mere apparel or accessories, the fashion showcased in this TVC serves as a platform where fashion intricately interweaves emotions, sentiments, and the beauty of Thai culture. Through a seamless blend of contemporary design and traditional Thai heritage, attires and accessories worn by "LISA"—crafted by Thai designers and brands—present the charm of stylish, modern Thai fashion into the spotlight.Defined by its graceful lines and fluid silhouette, the look evokes a sense of seamless integration with the landscape, poised for new horizons in travel.has re-envisioned traditional "Thai wickerwork", incorporating its structural essence into the sleeves and shoulders to create a modern, commanding, and charming aesthetic. The addition of tie-dye detailing at the hem introduces a sense of motion, while the ensemble's versatile design allows it to transition from a functional mini-dress to a sophisticated mermaid-cut gown. This layered approach, combined with a palette of white and warm undertones, offers a fresh perspective on contemporary Thai fashion.This masterpiece of craftsmanship features a palette of gold woven with exquisite precision, highlighting graceful, intricate curves. The upper bodice is designed with an elegant bateau neckline, adorned with meticulously layered sequins that shimmer with every movement. This is perfectly complemented by a fluid, sweeping skirt that drapes with effortless elegance. The result is a look of profound luxury and enchantment, designed to radiate with a captivating, multi-dimensional glow even in the softest candlelight.This is a reimagination of traditional textile charms through a contemporary lens.masterfully integrates international fashion structures with Thai silk, featuring a bodice meticulously crafted with corset-inspired tailoring that reflects the precision of Western haute couture. The lower half is defined by a striking balloon skirt, which provides sophisticated volume and depth, while a layered golden cape adds a final touch of luxury and fluid elegance.This ensemble elegantly reflects the refinement of Thai wisdom and craftsmanship through intricate three-dimensional detailing on both the bodice and skirt. By reinterpreting 'wickerwork'—a precious local handicraft—through a contemporary lens, the design creatively transforms bamboo into a sophisticated fashion statement. The upper bodice features a strapless design crafted from 'Tok' (bamboo strips), traditionally used for weaving farmers' hats, which are meticulously tailored and arranged. Meanwhile, the skirt incorporates bamboo fibres woven into a minimalist yet striking pattern, adding depth and a modern identity to the look. The entire ensemble harmoniously weaves together artistic value and cultural narrative, while the natural bamboo-inspired palette further accentuates the charm of Thai wickerwork. The ensemble is completed with a 'Khanom Jeeb' (pleated dumpling) style wicker bag, inspired by traditional 'Uba' floral tassels, offering an elegant and stylish take on applied Thai heritage.These pieces convey the vibrancy and vitality of nature, inspired by the beauty of Thai flora, specifically a symbol of faith like 'Dok Rak' (Crown Flower). The collection reflects a narrative of a journey that brings Thai beauty, culture, and identity to the global stage. Inspired by the historic voyages of Thai ambassadors during the Ayutthaya period—an era when Siamese representatives crossed oceans to forge international alliances—the collection translates the Thai spirit into wearable art. By reinterpreting traditional 'Phuang Malai' (garlands) and 'Uba', it seamlessly bridges Thai cultural heritage with a contemporary global context."In addition to the fashion, eye-catching items featured in the TVC, though simple, possessed rich narratives, and were well-sourced from Thai communities. They were meticulously selected to establish an authentic atmosphere as well as to vividly reflect the local way of life and identity. These items include:Traditional handheld fans, still in use in many homes, are considered staples. They symbolise calmness, gentleness, and an unhurried pace of life. The "Phat Bai Tan" (Palm Leaf Fans) from Ban Non Ma-Nga, Sakae Sub-District, Satuek District, Buriram Province is an ancient Thai folk wisdom heritage passed down through generations. These hand fans are crafted locally from "Bai Tan" (Palmyra Palm leaves) and they are distinguished by their unique, striking colour schemes achieved through a meticulous arrangement of young and mature leaves. These 'Phat Bai Tan" evidently demonstrate Thai artisanal skills at every stage, from material selection and sorting, product shape development, to the creation of diverse patterns to elevate both product values and local wisdom. Praised as a cherished household item for many to this day, a Palm leaf fan is known to be a widely accessible and highly affordable Thai handicraft which possesses exquisite and beautiful details.Concurrently, wicker chairs epitomise the comfort and warmth characteristic of Thai homes. They are considered among the foremost handcrafted furniture pieces, frequently employed as primary decorative items in both residential settings and cafes, thereby imparting a relaxing and warm ambience to interior spaces. Specifically, "Chang Moi Rattan Chairs" represent a distinctive local handicraft from Chiang Mai province. These chairs, with their innovative forms, are a distinctive integration of natural "Honey Rattan" and unique techniques of skilled artisans. A diverse range of designs is available spanning from traditional artistry to modern styles that cater to contemporary preferences. They reveal an inherent charm of simplicity, classic appeal, and natural beauty, coupled with durability and practicality. Furthermore, they reflect the intrinsic value of natural materials and the long-inherited artistry of Thai communities.The hand-woven shoulder bags of the Pakakayo community are distinguished by their "traditional weaving techniques," which represent the inherited wisdom and culture of the tribe, passed down through generations. Each textile piece embodies the community's spirit, merging with nature through the creation of patterns and colours that not only add visual depth to the scene but also harmoniously narrate the profound connection between people and the land. This encompasses natural dyeing, weaving, and the meticulous creation of patterns using unique techniques, all performed by the villagers' own hands. The continuation of the Pakakayo people's weaving wisdom has also been extended to contemporary fashion products, perfectly catering to the lifestyles of the younger generation. For both Thai and international visitors, these Pakakayo shoulder bags are not merely handicraft items available for purchase, but they also offer a travel experience rich in cultural narratives, an opportunity to learn about community life, and to immerse oneself in the beauty of textiles that truly convey the tribe's history and identity.Just mentioning the Rooster Bowl, it evokes images of steaming hot rice. The "Rooster Bowl" has been a symbol of Thai households for over a century and it is also a significant historical evidence of Chinese porcelain. Furthermore, it has been registered as a Geographical Indication (GI) in Thailand, owing to the exceptionally suitable properties of Lampang's white clay for ceramic production. These ceramic bowls possess distinctive quality and patterns, typically hand-painted with a chicken alongside peonies and banana trees. In Chinese culture, the "chicken" symbolises diligence and abundance. Despite the closure of numerous Rooster Bowl factories and a growing preference among younger generations for alternative tableware, a passionate group remains dedicated to the preservation of the Lampang Rooster Bowl, having established the Lampang Ceramic Association to safeguard this cultural heritage. For both Thai and international visitors, the "Rooster Bowl" is not just a rare collectible item, but it also offers a cultural journey experience, allowing one to appreciate the beauty of porcelain, learn about traditional craftsmanship, and immerse oneself in the perfectly integrated Thai-Chinese cultural heritage and local way of life.The "Bo Sang Umbrella," a handmade umbrella made by Saa paper, has become a global icon from San Kamphaeng District of Chiang Mai province. For more than a century, the district has been known as the world-renowned origin and production hub for Saa paper umbrellas. The legendary and distinctive manufacturing process also represents Thai wisdom passed down through many generations. Characterised by its distinctive, vibrant, and beautiful Lanna art patterns, combined with thorough attention to every detail, the "Bo Sang Umbrella" transcends its function as a sunshade or rain protector; it is a living work of art that vividly reflects the spirit of the Northern Thai people. The essence of the "Bo Sang Umbrella" lies in its delicate production process, from the selection of high-quality natural materials such as Saa paper, to its assembly with precisely carved and shaped bamboo frames. Three distinct types are available: Saa paper umbrellas, silk umbrellas, and cotton umbrellas. Presently, this classic beauty continues to serve as a notable inspiration for new artists and designers who adapt it into contemporary works that seamlessly integrate with modern lifestyles. Beyond its artistic aesthetic value and practical utility, the "Bo Sang Umbrella" is an integral component of the community's culture and economy, having provided livelihoods and income for local residents for decades. The craftsmanship is also celebrated annually through the "Bo Sang Umbrella and San Kamphaeng Handicrafts Festival," held every January, which attracts both Thai and international visitors to observe the traditional production process, purchase umbrellas as souvenirs, and experience the charm of this vibrant handicraft village.The TVCis therefore not merely an invitation to embark on a journey through Thailand to encounter a myriad of experiences and emotions waiting to be discovered by visitors, but it also presents an opportunity for Thais to experience and appreciate the inherent value of everyday objects and community items that reflect the foundation of Thai identity as perceived through the eyes of Lalisa "LISA" Manobal, the Amazing Thailand Ambassador.The behind-the-scenes VDO of "" is currently available at official Amazing Thailand channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hbFUwU5z98 International Public Relations DivisionTourism Authority of ThailandTel: +66 (0) 2250 5500 ext. 4545-48Fax: +66 (0) 2250 0246E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.tatnews.org Hashtag: #AmazingThailand #AmazingThailandAmbassador #AmazingThailandxLISA #FeelAllTheFeelings

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