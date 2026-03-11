HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - KCM Trade , a leading global CFD broker, has been honored with the "Best Forex Trading Platform 2026" award at the 2026 Industry Awards hosted by international financial media outletin March 2026, underscoring the Group's brand strength and industry influence built over a decade of development.Regulated by both the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, KCM Trade remains committed to compliance, operational integrity, and sustainable growth. This latest recognition further reinforces the Group's accumulated expertise and expanding presence in the global market.has long been dedicated to research and evaluation within the global forex industry. Its annual awards are widely respected for their transparency and fairness, carrying significant industry influence.This year's selection process engaged forex investors worldwide, with all awards determined through public voting. KCM Trade stood out with a significant lead of over a thousand votes ahead of the runner-up. This accomplishment not only signifies strong industry recognition of KCM Trade's sustained commitment to technological advancement and continuous optimisation of the trading experience, but also reflects a clear endorsement from the market through an open and transparent voting mechanism. The result further consolidates KCM Trade's leadership position in the global forex market. KCM Trade has consistently upheld a client-centric service philosophy. Receiving the "Best Forex Trading Platform" award reflects global clients' strong recognition of the Group's trading execution efficiency, system stability, client service standards, and diversified product offering. It also serves as a driving force for the Group's ongoing refinement and innovation.As KCM Trade marks its tenth anniversary, this recognition as "Best Forex Trading Platform 2026" carries special significance. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to drive intelligent technological innovation, further enhancing trading experience and service quality, and remains committed to providing global clients with a more efficient, reliable and trusted trading environment.Hashtag: #KCMTrade #Besttradingplatform #2026 #10years #globalbrokers

