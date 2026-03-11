JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - The Ministry of Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia reaffirmed the country's commitment to sustainable forest governance and transparent supply chains during a meeting with representatives from Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. and Hanwa Co., Ltd. at the Ministry's office on Wednesday (March 4).
The meeting was part of Indonesia's ongoing engagement with international partners to strengthen mutual understanding of sustainable forest management and the governance framework underpinning Indonesia's forest-based industries, including the emerging biomass sector.
Ade Mukadi, Director of Forest Product Processing and Marketing Development at the Ministry of Forestry, emphasized that Indonesia continues to strengthen its forest governance architecture to ensure that forest utilization is conducted responsibly and in accordance with national regulations and sustainability principles.
"Indonesia has established a comprehensive forest governance framework that integrates legality assurance, sustainability standards, and independent verification. We continue to enhance this system to ensure transparency, accountability, and supply chain integrity," Ade stated.
Tokyo Gas and Hanwa are buyers of wood pellets produced by PT Biomasa Jaya Abadi (PT BJA), which operates in Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo Province. Tony Rianto, Head of the Sub-Directorate for Forest Product Certification and Marketing, explained that Indonesia's forest governance system is guided by four key pillars: sustainable forest management that balances ecological, social, and economic functions; transparency and accountability; regulatory compliance; and respect for indigenous peoples and local communities.
Central to this framework is Indonesia's Timber Legality and Sustainability Verification System (SVLK), a national assurance system ensuring that forest products originate from legal and sustainably managed sources. The system covers the entire supply chain—from harvesting and transportation to processing and export—and is implemented through independent verification bodies accredited to audit forest operators, industries, and exporters.
Furthermore, Indonesia continues to enhance the system in line with evolving global market expectations, including the development of geolocation-based monitoring at harvesting sites and the digitalization of transport and export documentation.
These measures are designed to strengthen traceability and support compliance with emerging international due diligence requirements, such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).
During the meeting, discussions also covered Indonesia's forest utilization planning framework, including the Annual Work Plan (RKT), which regulates harvesting activities under approved long-term forest management plans and incorporates biodiversity safeguards and conservation measures.
The Ministry reaffirmed that forest utilization activities are subject to rigorous regulatory oversight and monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with environmental safeguards and sustainable forest management practices.
The meeting followed an earlier discussion between Tokyo Gas and Hanwa and the Pohuwato Regency Government on Monday (March 2). Regent Syaiful A.
Mbuinga confirmed that PT BJA has fulfilled all licensing requirements, operates legally, and contributes to the local economy by employing more than 1,500 workers.
Investment in Pohuwato, including from PT BJA, has contributed to regional economic growth of around 9%, with the local government maintaining strict oversight of investment activities in the region.
Hashtag: #TirtoIndonesia
The meeting was part of Indonesia's ongoing engagement with international partners to strengthen mutual understanding of sustainable forest management and the governance framework underpinning Indonesia's forest-based industries, including the emerging biomass sector.
Ade Mukadi, Director of Forest Product Processing and Marketing Development at the Ministry of Forestry, emphasized that Indonesia continues to strengthen its forest governance architecture to ensure that forest utilization is conducted responsibly and in accordance with national regulations and sustainability principles.
"Indonesia has established a comprehensive forest governance framework that integrates legality assurance, sustainability standards, and independent verification. We continue to enhance this system to ensure transparency, accountability, and supply chain integrity," Ade stated.
Tokyo Gas and Hanwa are buyers of wood pellets produced by PT Biomasa Jaya Abadi (PT BJA), which operates in Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo Province. Tony Rianto, Head of the Sub-Directorate for Forest Product Certification and Marketing, explained that Indonesia's forest governance system is guided by four key pillars: sustainable forest management that balances ecological, social, and economic functions; transparency and accountability; regulatory compliance; and respect for indigenous peoples and local communities.
Central to this framework is Indonesia's Timber Legality and Sustainability Verification System (SVLK), a national assurance system ensuring that forest products originate from legal and sustainably managed sources. The system covers the entire supply chain—from harvesting and transportation to processing and export—and is implemented through independent verification bodies accredited to audit forest operators, industries, and exporters.
Furthermore, Indonesia continues to enhance the system in line with evolving global market expectations, including the development of geolocation-based monitoring at harvesting sites and the digitalization of transport and export documentation.
These measures are designed to strengthen traceability and support compliance with emerging international due diligence requirements, such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).
During the meeting, discussions also covered Indonesia's forest utilization planning framework, including the Annual Work Plan (RKT), which regulates harvesting activities under approved long-term forest management plans and incorporates biodiversity safeguards and conservation measures.
The Ministry reaffirmed that forest utilization activities are subject to rigorous regulatory oversight and monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with environmental safeguards and sustainable forest management practices.
The meeting followed an earlier discussion between Tokyo Gas and Hanwa and the Pohuwato Regency Government on Monday (March 2). Regent Syaiful A.
Mbuinga confirmed that PT BJA has fulfilled all licensing requirements, operates legally, and contributes to the local economy by employing more than 1,500 workers.
Investment in Pohuwato, including from PT BJA, has contributed to regional economic growth of around 9%, with the local government maintaining strict oversight of investment activities in the region.
Hashtag: #TirtoIndonesia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.