Unveiling a transformed lobby, refreshed guestrooms, and new Nina Communal

Nina Hotel Island South Presents a New Look as an Urban Oasis

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - Nina Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Chinachem Group, announces the launch of a major renovation at Nina Hotel Island South, which first opened in 2010. The project redefines the property as an urban oasis on Hong Kong Island's south side, with proximity to all of the island's attractions, where comfort meets value. Located five minutes from Wong Chuk Hang Station and moments from Ocean Park and Aberdeen, the hotel now presents a transformed lobby alongside 432 newly refreshed guestrooms and Nina Communal, a vibrant communal lounge with bar and pantry facilities designed for families, business travellers and leisure visitors."The over-HK$120-million renovation marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver great value, comfort and a contemporary lifestyle experience for every guest," said Simon Manning, Managing Director of Nina Hospitality. "Spaces have been designed to feel warm, flexible and family-friendly while offering convenient connections to Hong Kong Island's attractions."Designed by LAUD Limited, the renovation draws inspiration from the natural landscape of Hong Kong Island's south side, articulating a refined design language that is both grounded and elegant. The reimagined lobby combines sophistication with warmth, using natural wood, marble accents and soft lighting in an open layout that connects reception, lounge and communal areas. Curated seating zones provide comfort for families, business travellers and groups, transforming the lobby into both a welcoming gateway and a social hub.Guestrooms continue this design narrative with open layouts that invite natural light into the space. Natural oak introduces warmth and tactile richness, while an ivory-toned palette expands spatial perception. Accents of safari brown leather and ivy green upholstery establish a contemporary yet natural harmony. Each element is carefully curated to evoke a calm, inviting retreat where interior and environment converge.Central to the enhanced guest experience is Nina Communal, unveiled as part of the newly reimagined lobby. As the Group's signature brand offering — already established at Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West and Nina Hotel Kowloon East — the Island South edition marks the third in the series, each with its own unique proposition. Spanning approximately 260 sqm, it serves as a communal lounge where guests can cook, eat, drink, socialise, work and play. The space features a pantry and a stylish bar that offers a relaxed setting for drinks and conversations, making it an ideal spot to unwind or gather with friends. It also offers travellers a modern space to work, meet, and network.Inspired by urban energy, the lounge offers a cosy yet refined setting with thoughtfully curated seating arrangements. It creates a contemporary and elegant atmosphere, catering not only to solo travellers, families and groups, but also appealing long‑stay guests who value flexibility, comfort and community. Beyond daily use, Nina Communal also provides opportunities for social events and placemaking, reinforcing its role as a vibrant hub that connects people and enriches the neighbourhood experience.The hotel features 432 rooms and suites, ranging from 30 to 81 square metres. Accommodations include 6 rooms with private balconies, 13 family rooms accommodating up to five guests, and 4 signature balcony suites on the top floor with stunning southside views. The hotel is already welcoming guests, with newly renovated family rooms and suites scheduled for launch in Q3 2026.Guests can enjoy Southeast Asian flavours at I-O-N, the hotel's buffet restaurant. Business needs are supported by three meeting rooms, while leisure facilities include a well-equipped gym with 24-hour access and an outdoor pool. These amenities complement the communal lounge and support both social and business occasions, reinforcing the hotel's position as a convenient base for family getaways, business trips and city escapes.To mark this new chapter, a special room package is available. The "Discover the New Nina" offer includes a 15% discount on the Best Available Rate, daily breakfast for two persons at the I-O-N, and complimentary access to the new communal lounge. In addition, the hotel is introducing a dedicated long‑stay package, priced from HK$18,480nett for a minimum of 28 nights, crafted to attract long‑stay guests with spacious living, practical amenities, and a welcoming social environment. Reserve now at https://www.ninahotelgroup.com/en/nina-hotel-island-south Nina Hotel Island South is ideally for family getaways, business trips or city escapes.Address: 55 Wong Chuk Hang Road, AberdeenTelephone: +852 3968 8888Hashtag: #NinaHospitality #NinaHotelIslandSouth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nina Hospitality

Nina Hospitality manages and operates a diverse portfolio of 5 hotels, 2 residences and 1 university lodge, catering to a range of guest preferences from economy to upscale. Driven by our heartfelt passion to serve, we strive to go above and beyond guest expectations, delivering a unique value proposition across our properties. With 8 locations in Hong Kong, we offer over 2,900 hotel rooms and residences.



As a homegrown Hong Kong brand, we create vibrant spaces that spark connections and inspirations. Guided by our forward-thinking mindset, personalised service and thoughtful surprises ensure that our guests enjoy memorable experiences at every level.