KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysia has renewed Lynas Malaysia’s operating license for 10 years, commencing tomorrow.

In a statement, the company said Lynas Rare Earths Ltd has received a letter from the Malaysian Department of Atomic Energy on the matter, adding that the regulator will issue the formal licence in due course.

Lynas Rare Earths chief executive officer and managing director Amanda Lacaze said Lynas welcomes the longer licence term, which provides greater investment certainty for Lynas and for its rare earths supply chain partners and customers.

“On behalf of all Lynas employees, we thank the Malaysian government for its attention to this matter and its support for the rare earths industry in Malaysia,” she said. — Bernama