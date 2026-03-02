Sensor Tower honored Green SM as the "BEST EV CARPOOLING APP" in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo source: Sensor Tower)





Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 -Award recipients are evaluated entirely based on independent performance data, including key indicators such as downloads, monthly active users (MAU), growth rates, in-app purchase revenue, and user engagement. These metrics reflect sustained operational effectiveness and performance over time. Green SM's recognition not only marks a breakthrough for the brand but also demonstrates consistent growth and sufficient operational stability to be recognized at a regional level.According to the published results, Green SM achieved 114.4% year-on-year MAU growth in 2025 and ranked No. 1 in downloads among EV-focused carpooling platforms in the region. This performance reflects steady expansion across the company's operating markets, including Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines.Behind these growth figures lies a systematically built operational foundation. Green SM maintains that growth is only sustainable when accompanied by the ability to deliver consistent service quality across all operating markets. Scaling its electric fleet while ensuring a uniform and reliable user experience has remained a central priority throughout the company's development.This operational stability benefits both sides of the platform. Passengers experience transparent, dependable services, while the Green Driver community operates within a clearly structured, long-term-oriented work environment. For Green SM, growth and quality control are pursued in parallel as two core pillars of sustainable development.stated:In the context of an increasingly competitive mobile application landscape, recognition grounded in independent performance data demonstrates that Green SM's growth is built on a structured, scalable operational platform. The ability of an electric mobility model to achieve strong regional growth while maintaining consistent service quality confirms that this is no longer an experimental alternative, but a practical direction for modern urban transportation.Previously, Green SM was also honored at the VnExpress Tech Awards 2025 with the titles "Outstanding Ride-Hailing App" and "Vietnamese Tech Brand of the Year," and received the "CXP Best Customer Experience Award," which recognized its implementation capabilities and consistent operational standards across the system.Hashtag: #GreenSM

