The Group's revenue for the six months ended 31 December 2025 ("Interim Period") was HK$5,185 million (2024: HK$3,854 million), representing an increase of 34.5% year-on-year. The Group's unaudited underlying profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties, was HK$2,220 million (2024: HK$2,241 million).

Steady interim dividend at HK15 cents per share (2024: HK15 cents per share).

Attributable revenue from property sales for the Interim Period, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$6,912 million (2024: HK$2,448 million), representing an increase of 182.4% year-on-year. The recent positive sales momentum was driven by the well-received launches of Villa Garda, Grand Mayfair III, and ONE PARK PLACE, as well as the sales of residential units and car parking spaces at St. George's Mansions.

Attributable gross rental revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,708 million (2024: HK$1,748 million).

Attributable hotel revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$822 million (2024: HK$794 million).

Over the past six months, the Group acquired two land parcels in Tuen Mun and Jordan Valley, demonstrating our confidence in Hong Kong's long-term prospects and our disciplined and strategic approach to land bank replenishment.