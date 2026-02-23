Expansion strengthens cybersecurity resilience by delivering a modern, scalable privileged access solution

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 – Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, is expanding its relationship with Ingram Micro to increase the availability of KeeperPAM® in Singapore. Through Ingram Micro's extensive distribution network, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), resellers and enterprises across the country can now more easily adopt Keeper's unified, cloud-based PAM platform to strengthen access controls, support regulatory compliance and defend against advanced cyber threats.The expansion aligns with Singapore's national focus on strengthening cyber resilience and digital trust, supporting organisations operating under frameworks such as the Cybersecurity Act and the Cyber Essentials and Cyber Trust marks. With increasing emphasis on compliance, governance and operational resilience across sectors including finance, manufacturing and critical infrastructure, modern, scalable PAM solutions help manage privileged access more securely while reducing cybersecurity risk.Through this relationship, Ingram Micro will make KeeperPAM widely available to its Singapore-based network of resellers, system integrators and MSPs. Leveraging Ingram Micro's scale and expertise in cloud and cybersecurity distribution, the collaboration enables organisations across industries to deploy Keeper's modern PAM platform quickly and effectively, while reducing complexity and administrative overhead.As a unified, cloud-native solution, powered by AI, KeeperPAM integrates password, secrets and session management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. Designed to simplify privileged access security while improving enterprise-wide visibility, the platform enables organisations of all sizes to enforce least-privilege policies, secure third-party access and maintain oversight of privileged accounts and activity. KeeperPAM meets globally recognised compliance standards, including SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018."As identity-based attacks continue to escalate, organisations need privileged access security that is both powerful and easy to deploy," said Scott Unger, Director of Global Channel Account Management, Keeper Security. "By expanding our partnership with Ingram Micro in Singapore, we're empowering the local partner ecosystem to deliver enterprise-grade PAM at scale, helping customers strengthen security, improve visibility and support compliance across their environments.""As businesses accelerate cloud adoption, managing privileged access securely and efficiently has become a top priority," said Eunice Lau, Executive Managing Director, Ingram Micro. "Keeper's zero-trust PAM platform aligns well with this need, enabling our partners to help customers reduce complexity, strengthen access controls and gain real-time visibility across their environments."Built on a zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model, KeeperPAM secures, manages and audits privileged accounts using advanced capabilities such as Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and Just-In-Time (JIT) access. Real-time monitoring, session recording and detailed audit trails provide transparency into privileged activity, helping organisations detect anomalies quickly and maintain compliance.KeeperPAM addresses the full spectrum of privileged access use cases, including:- Securely store, manage and rotate passwords, passkeys and confidential files- Protect API keys, CI/CD pipelines and developer credentials while eliminating secrets sprawl- Enable passwordless, audited remote access to infrastructure through a standard web browser- Control privileged database access across on-premises and cloud environments using UI, CLI or tunneling tools- Secure access to internal web applications and admin portals while preventing data exfiltration- Protect SSH keys with encrypted storage, automated rotation and privileged session controls- Automatically analyse user activity and terminate sessions when suspicious activity is detected- Centralise user management, policy enforcement, identity provider integration and activity monitoring- Orchestrate privileged access workflows, session activity and enforcement policies across the environmentIngram Micro's security expertise and Xvantage™ digital experience platform further support the deployment of KeeperPAM, enabling MSPs and IT teams to integrate privileged access controls into existing environments with minimal disruption.This expanded relationship underscores Keeper's continued investment in the APAC region and its commitment to making enterprise-grade, zero-trust privileged access security accessible to organisations of all sizes.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com.



