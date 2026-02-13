New client service centre expands WRISE’s regional footprint by serving as a bridge for cross-border capital flow and integrated family office services in East Asia

HONG KONG SAR AND SINGAPORE AND MAINLAND CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - WRISE Group, one of Asia's fastest-growing wealth management firms, today announced the strategic expansion of its regional footprint with the opening of a new client service centre* in Taipei, Taiwan. This expansion reinforces the Group's commitment to providing localised expertise while supporting the complex, long-term wealth needs of clients across the region.The establishment of a physical presence in Taipei underscores WRISE's dedication to the Taiwan market and its role within the broader family wealth landscape. With the combined assets of Taiwanese ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) expected to reach US$1.9 trillion by 2029 , the new centre is strategically positioned to address the increasing demand for sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional wealth management and intergenerational planning.In addition to client advisory and consultation services, WRISE will introduce family wealth–related educational and engagement initiatives in Taipei. These programmes will focus on sharing long-term perspectives and encouraging next-generation dialogue, offering a dedicated space for families to explore the foundations of lasting wealth stewardship."The establishment of our client service centre in Taipei is a strategic step in WRISE's broader strategy to build a borderless, 360-degree wealth management ecosystem across Asia. Taiwan's wealth landscape is evolving rapidly, and we are positioning WRISE to be the nexus for families seeking to navigate this complexity," said Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman, WRISE Group. "By strengthening our presence in East Asia, we ensure our integrated platform provides the seamless connectivity and global reach necessary to preserve and transition wealth across generations."The centre will be led by Andrew Wang, Managing Director of WRISE Taipei. With previous experience as chairman of several publicly listed companies, including Jhen Vei Electronic, United Fiber Optic Communication, and Jye Tai Precision Industrial, as well as a board director of multiple listed entities, he brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital investments, venture capital and public listings. Andrew also brings a strong strategic and governance-oriented perspective to supporting long-term engagement with family-owned businesses."As Taiwan transitions into an increasingly sophisticated wealth hub, we are seeing a significant shift towards institutionalised family governance and global asset diversification among UHNW families," said Andrew Wang, Managing Director, WRISE Taipei. "The establishment of our client advisory centre in Taipei allows WRISE to maintain closer engagement and provide the coordinated, on-the-ground support necessary for families looking to secure their legacies across the region."The new centre's opening was officially marked by a ceremony in Taipei's Xinyi District, attended by key industry partners, long-standing clients, and WRISE senior leadership.Headquartered in Singapore, WRISE Group operates across Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changsha, Tokyo and Taipei, and is built on three core business lines, WRISE Private, WRISE Prestige and WRISE Capital, serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families through an integrated regional platform.Hashtag: #WRISE #WealthManagement #FamilyWealth #UHNW #CrossBorderWealth

WRISE Group

WRISE is one of Asia's fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changsha, Taipei and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest networks of independent qualified advisors. With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today's financial landscape.



WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WRISE Prestige (Hong Kong) Limited, WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Capital (Hong Kong), WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong) and affiliates including WeWrise Services.



