HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 -(Stock Code: 41) today announced that the Great Eagle Music Children Ensemble, supported by the Group, will present its annual concert, "Symphony of Light & Legacy", on 29 March 2026 at The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in Wanchai. Through the children's performances, the concert will share their growth and transformation along their music-learning journeys.Titled "Symphony of Light & Legacy", the concert reflects the belief that music, like starlight, can gently illuminate children's paths forward. "Light" symbolises music as a guiding presence, while "Legacy" represents the continuation of care and encouragement—so that each generation of children may feel supported as they explore a broader future.Following the inaugural "Grow & Glow" concert in 2023, the Ensemble once again appears on a professional stage. The performance offers a glimpse into the children's learning journeys and the values nurtured through music training, including discipline, confidence and a sense of responsibility. It also reflects the steady efforts of dedicated educators and the support of the wider community.For many years, Great Eagle Group has supported the Music Children Foundation (the "Foundation") in providing underprivileged children with access to structured, quality early music education. In 2018, the Group established the Great Eagle Music Children Ensemble under the Foundation to offer outstanding students a continuous and progressive platform. Through professional training, public performances and competitions, the programme seeks to nurture children's musical abilities and whole-person development. Currently, the Ensemble comprises 73 orchestra members and 24 choir members. To date, the programme has benefited more than 187 children and delivered over 40 public performances., said: "At Great Eagle, our vision is 'Sustainable Growth'. We believe a company's responsibility extends beyond business, and that we must use our resources thoughtfully in support of the communities we serve. Over the years, we have focused on arts, youth education and environmental protection, and remain committed to working alongside partners who share these values. We hope, in our own small way, to help create more opportunities for children to be seen, encouraged and supported, so they may move forward with greater confidence and choice.": "Music brings together art and education in a way that can help children build confidence, broaden their horizons and discover their potential. We are thankful for Great Eagle Group's long-standing support, which allows us to reach more communities and provide quality music education to more children."Tickets for "Symphony of Light & Legacy" are available via Cityline starting today. The concert is also supported by Cordis, under Langham Hospitality Group, a member of Great Eagle Group. Cordis's brand manifesto, "Let Your Heart Rule", encourages people to stay true to themselves and cherish authentic connections, which resonates with the positive messages conveyed through music.Date: 29 March 2026 (Sunday)Time: 7:30 pm – 9:00 pmVenue: Hong Kong Jockey Club Amphitheatre,The Hong Kong Academy for Performing ArtsTicketing: Cityline https://cultural.cityline.com/en/2026/symphonylightlegacy.html The concert will be led by renowned music educator Mr Ray Tsoi as Orchestra Conductor, with Dr Lo Po Yan serving as Choral Director and Choir Conductor.First Half: Choral works portraying children's inner journeys from enlightenment to growth.Second Half: Orchestral performances that, through richly layered melodies, express the strength and momentum of moving forward.Great Eagle Group believes the role of a corporation extends beyond achieving business success to making good use of its resources and uniting collective efforts to bring meaningful and sustainable positive impact to the community. Through continued investment in children and youth development, mental wellbeing and cultural education, the Group will continue to move forward hand in hand with society to help create a better future.Hashtag: #GreatEagleGroup

