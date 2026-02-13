A new standard of tropical luxury with panoramic golf, mountain and Andaman Sea views.

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 – Banyan Group Residences , Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer, proudly unveils Angsana Golf Residences Topaz, an exceptional new branded residential development within the iconic Laguna Phuket integrated resort. Designed to reflect the clarity, elegance and rarity of the topaz gemstone, these branded residences combine contemporary design with Phuket's cultural heritage to deliver an elevated tropical lifestyle.Comprising three elegantly curved low-rise buildings, each divided into two interconnected blocks, the architecture harmonises with the surrounding landscape. Tropical muted tones and Sino-Portuguese design accents subtly reference Phuket's heritage, creating a balance of timeless elegance and modern sophistication.The development offers spacious two- and three-bedroom residences, including exclusive penthouses with private rooftop pools and alfresco dining areas, as well as ground-floor residences with garden access. Inspired by Phuket's natural contours, the building's curved façades create a harmonious flow, while expansive terraces connect indoor and outdoor living spaces.Communal facilities include a signature rooftop ring-shaped pool with panoramic 360-degree views of the golf course, mountains and ocean, alongside a peaceful ground-floor BBQ area set within lush tropical gardens – ideal for relaxation and social gatherings.Located minutes from Bang Tao Beach, at the heart of one of Phuket's most sought-after coastal destinations, Angsana Golf Residences Topaz offers residents a vibrant community environment, exceptional lifestyle amenities and strong long-term investment appeal.Spanning over 1,000 acres of parkland, lagoons and 5km of beachfront, Laguna Phuket provides access to the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket 18-hole course, luxury spas, fine dining establishments, the exclusive new RAVA Beach Club and curated year-round events. A seamless transportation network of shuttle buses and boats ensures convenient connectivity throughout the community.Owners receive complimentary membership to Laguna Golf Phuket and The Sanctuary Club, Banyan Group's signature programme offering benefits at over 100 luxury properties worldwide, including dining and spa privileges.Through the Laguna Advantage programme, owners enjoy complimentary first-year property management, free insurance and priority access to leading international schools, as well as healthcare benefits through BDMS Chivawattana membership. Flexible deferred payment plans further enhance this investment opportunity.For owners seeking rental income, Banyan Living provides a comprehensive rental management solution, ensuring professional upkeep alongside strong returns and a worry-free ownership experience.With inspired design, a prime location and resort lifestyle, Angsana Golf Residences Topaz sets a new benchmark for tropical luxury living in Phuket — whether as a primary residence, holiday home or investment property.Hashtag: #BanyanGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.