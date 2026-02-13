KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several states, forecasting heavy rain and strong winds until 8pm today.

In a post on its official Facebook page, MetMalaysia said the warning covers parts of Kedah — including Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu — as well as Penang and Perak.

In Pahang, the affected areas are Cameron Highlands and Lipis, while in Selangor the warning involves Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

The advisory also extends to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

In Negeri Sembilan, Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau are expected to be affected.

In Sarawak, the warning involves Selangau in Sibu division, Mukah, Song and Kapit in Kapit division, as well as Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

In Sabah, the areas listed are Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan in the Interior, the West Coast, Lahad Datu in Tawau division, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan in Sandakan division, as well as Kota Marudu in Kudat division. Labuan is also included in the advisory.

MetMalaysia said the warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour that are imminent or expected to last for more than an hour.

It added that thunderstorm warnings are short-term advisories valid for no more than six hours for each issuance.

The warning was issued at 4.25pm today.