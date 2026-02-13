Over 11,000 Experts from 111 Countries Converge Reaffirming Hong Kong’s Position as a Global Ophthalmic Hub

Ophthalmic experts from around the world converge at APAO 2026 Opening Ceremony

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - The four-day "APAO 2026 Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress" successfully concluded last week, marking a significant milestone in the global ophthalmic community. As the largest and most authoritative ophthalmic academic event in the Asia-Pacific region, this year's Congress was hosted in Hong Kong for the fifth time, attracting over 11,000 ophthalmologists, vision scientists, and ophthalmic professionals from 111 countries and regions worldwide. This landmark event not only reaffirmed Hong Kong's distinguished position as a prominent international ophthalmic hub but also fostered profound exchange and extensive collaboration within the global ophthalmic community.The Congress was organized by APAO and jointly hosted by the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society and the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong. Operating under the theme "Eyes on the Future: Innovating Ophthalmology," it presented an impressive agenda featuring over 1,200 specialized ophthalmic symposia and sessions. More than 1,000 distinguished speakers engaged with the 11,000 attendees, collectively exploring the clinical applications and translational potential of state-of-the-art technologies, thereby generating numerous thought-provoking and insightful discussions.The comprehensive academic agenda spanned 19 ophthalmic subspecialties, offering a rich and diverse array of topics. It delved into not only foundational areas such as cataract, cornea, glaucoma, retina, paediatric ophthalmology, and oculoplastic surgery, among others, but also extended its focus to emerging fields including artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and virtual health. This extensive scope is poised to significantly advance global ophthalmology.During the congress, four major ophthalmic organizations in Hong Kong – Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society, the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Association of Private Eye Surgeons, and the Hong Kong Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Society – jointly established Hong Kong's first Interdisciplinary Myopia Control Expert Task Force. This group will pioneer the integration of academic research, clinical services, and public education to formulate myopia control strategies for Hong Kong and propose comprehensive recommendations to the HKSAR government. Furthermore, it will promote more holistic, cost-effective, and long-term myopia management solutions by incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, wearable devices, and novel therapies for the public's benefit.To enhance regional cooperation and academic exchange, this year's APAO Congress, in addition to its regular English lectures, has specially introduced Chinese-language sessions. The organisers have invited over a hundred authoritative ophthalmology experts from Chinese Mainland to Hong Kong for in-depth exchanges and participation in discussions in Chinese, aiming to accelerate collaboration between the ophthalmology communities of Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and indeed, the world. The congress also attracted 3,000 Chinese Mainland experts and scholars, fully demonstrating the close ties as well as continuous cross-border and international cooperation.Among these, a public health luncheon themed "China's Myopia Prevention and Control Model" was held. Chinese Mainland experts elaborated to their international ophthalmic peers on how China has successfully established a far-reaching comprehensive myopia prevention and control system through robust public health management, solid scientific research, cutting-edge technologies, and effective policies. It offered valuable experiences for global myopia control efforts.To further strengthen collaboration between Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong in the field of ophthalmology, Chinese Ophthalmological Society, the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society, and the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during this congress. The MOU aims to jointly deepen and advance the long-term development of ophthalmology in both regions, charting a new chapter for the field.Concurrently, the Global Ophthalmic AI and Technology Society (GOATS) and the Asia-Pacific Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Society (APSOCGT) were officially established during the conference. The formation of these two new societies will provide substantial impetus for the advancement of ophthalmic artificial intelligence, technological innovation, stem cell and gene therapy, facilitating their translation from foundational research to clinical application across the Asia-Pacific region and globally.Professor Jason Yam Cheuk-sing, President of APAO 2026 Congress & President of The Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society concluded, "The APAO Congress being held in Hong Kong for the fifth time has underscored the city's internationally recognised excellence in ophthalmology. It not only enhances our clinical capabilities in managing complex cases but also allows this city to showcase its cutting-edge ophthalmic medical technology and research prowess to the world. "He continued, "On this occasion, I would like to extend my most sincere gratitude to all co-organizers, invited speakers, participants, and sponsoring organizations, especially for the staunch support from the Funding Schemes under the Innovation and Technology Commission, which made APAO 2026 a resounding success. We look forward to Hong Kong securing the hosting rights for APAO again in the future."Hashtag: #APAO2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the APAO 2026 Congress

The Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress is the largest and most authoritative academic conference for ophthalmology in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's congress (APAO 2026) was held in Hong Kong from 5 to 8 February 2026, in conjunction with the 37th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Symposium, attracting over 11,000 ophthalmologists, vision scientists, and ophthalmic professionals from around the globe. This prestigious event aims to provide a premier international platform for attendees to exchange professional knowledge, showcase innovative technologies, and foster collaborations to collectively advance the latest global developments in preventing blindness and restoring sight. For more information, please visit https://2026.apaophth.org/.



