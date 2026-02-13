KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 – Known for creating intimates that prioritise comfort and thoughtful design, XIXILI celebrates ten years of its bestselling seamless panties. Now available in new colours, these everyday essentials continue to be a top choice for women seeking fuss-free simplicity. With a focus on invisible wear and all-day ease, the range has become a trusted go-to for those who value reliability over trends.In an industry where trends come and go, a decade of consistent customer trust says something. XIXILI's seamless panties have built a loyal following through one simple promise: comfort that just works. The design eliminates visible panty lines, sits smoothly under any outfit, and feels light enough to wear all day without a second thought."These are the panties our customers reach for every day," says Grace Tan, Senior Marketing Executive at XIXILI. "Once they find a style that works, they tend to stay with it. We often hear from women who have been buying the same design for years."The seamless construction removes irritating seams and edges, while the boyleg cut offers fuller coverage that stays comfortably in place. It is the kind of understated comfort that fits quietly into daily life.Among XIXILI's top favourite panties are the Full Coverage Mid Rise Knitted Boyleg Panty and Full Coverage High-Waist Knitted Boyleg Panty , two basic styles that have become wardrobe staples.The Mid Rise option offers moderate coverage with a relaxed fit, ideal for all-day comfort. The High Waist option sits higher on the waist with gentle tummy smoothing, a go-to for wearing under fitted dresses and trousers.The Lightweight Seamless Microfiber Panty is the star of the range, a bestseller for ten consecutive years. It sits flat against the body for an invisible, second-skin finish under even the tightest clothing. Now available in fresh new colours, this enduring staple continues to deliver the reliability women have come to trust.Good underwear is the foundation of every outfit. It's the little detail that helps women move through their day with ease, whether heading to work, running errands, or enjoying time with loved ones.With the Chinese New Year around the corner, refreshing the essentials feels timely. XIXILI's latest seamless panties colours offer a simple way to start fresh from the inside out, while staying with a style that has earned its place over the past ten years.All styles are available online and at XIXILI boutiques nationwide. To explore the whole collection, visit www.xixili-intimates.com

About XIXILI

A homegrown Malaysian brand, XIXILI offers beautiful fashion lingerie and shapewear in Malaysia that prioritises fit and comfort. With an extensive range of bra sizes from A to I and bands 65 to 110cm, XIXILI caters to women of all shapes and sizes. Expert fitters are dedicated to helping each customer find the perfect bra, boosting confidence and enhancing silhouettes.



XIXILI became the first Malaysian lingerie brand to introduce a Try-On in 3D avatar tool, allowing customers to virtually try on XIXILI lingerie using a 3D avatar tailored to their specific body type and measurements. Whether for everyday wear or something special, XIXILI ensures women always look and feel amazing.





