KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the Madani Government will continue to ensure that every state, including Kelantan, receives due attention through policies and actions centred on the people’s interests.

Anwar said this in a Facebook post today following a courtesy call by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud at his office yesterday.

The prime minister said that among the matters discussed during the meeting were efforts to strengthen cooperation between the federal and state governments, particularly to intensify initiatives to assist the people of Kelantan.

“Emphasis is given to improving quality of life, expanding economic opportunities and implementing fair and balanced development.

“The Madani Government will continue to ensure that every state, including Kelantan, is given due attention through policies and actions that are centred on the people’s interests and a more secure future for all,” he said.

In a separate post, the Prime Minister said he also received Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and his wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, at a tea reception at Seri Perdana yesterday evening.

He said the meeting further strengthened the longstanding ties between them and served as a platform to exchange views on the direction of Penang’s development.

According to him, the discussion also emphasised the well-being of the people and the state’s potential as a driver of national economic growth. — Bernama