Aerospace dynamics

Environmental engineering

Data science and artificial intelligence

Autism and neurodevelopment conditions research

Heath psychology

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - The ASEAN-UK Women in STEM scholarships are co-funded by the British Council and the UK Mission to ASEAN. 2026 marks the 5-year anniversary of the UK becoming an ASEAN dialogue partner. Aspiring women in STEM scholars from all 11 ASEAN Member States can apply for the scheme to study selected courses at our two partner universities in the UK, Cranfield University and Stirling University., The scholarships provide funding for one-year master's degree courses at leading UK universities, with the objective of increasing opportunities for women in STEM, strengthening female leadership in science and innovation, and promoting a more diverse and gender-representative STEM sector.For the 2026-27 academic year, scholars from Southeast Asia will study atand, institutions globally recognised for excellence in applied research and innovation.Key subject areas available through the programme include:Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £40,000, covering tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health coverage fees and English language support. These life-changing scholarships provide access to world-leading science and research environments and platforms to connect with experts in STEM and the UK's global alumni network.scholarships are available to applicants from Southeast Asia.The UK is globally recognised for its excellence in science and research, ranking second in the world for research output and impact. Scholars benefit from exposure to cutting-edge research environments, advanced infrastructure, and industry-aligned learning, equipping them with the skills and global perspectives essential for leadership roles in STEM fields.Beyond academic study, the programme supports long-term career development through access to UK alumni networks, providing scholars with opportunities to build international connections, collaborate across borders, and continue contributing to innovation and knowledge exchange well beyond the duration of their studies.The British Council's Global Head of Enabling Research & Science, Dr Jen Bardsley, says:"It's fantastic to be able to run our Women in STEM scholarship programme again for the 2026-27 academic year. The programme represents lowering barriers to STEM careers for women and really creating a more inclusive and diverse set of voices in science, which we know leads to better science and improved outcomes for everyone."Leighton Ernsberger, British Council Regional Director Education for East Asia, says:"The ASEAN-UK Women in STEM Scholarships reflect our shared commitment, with the UK Mission to ASEAN and our two partner universities, Cranfield University and the University of Stirling, to advance inclusive growth through education and research collaboration. By supporting talented women to access world-class UK expertise in priority STEM fields, we are investing not only in individual potential, but in the region's future scientific leadership and innovation capacity. This year's cohort is particularly special as the UK celebrates its fifth year as ASEAN's newest Dialogue Partner."Applications for ASEAN-UK Women in STEM scholarships are open until late April 2026.To see details of scholarships which are available please visit:Hashtag: #BritishCouncil

About ASEAN – UK Scholarships and Programme

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. Last year we reached over 80 million people directly and 791 million people overall including online, and through broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 15 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.



About the UK Mission to ASEAN

The UK Mission to ASEAN aims to deepen our engagement with ASEAN, building on existing collaboration and exploring new ways to collaborate with the organisation and its member states.



