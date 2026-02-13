Honda LCR x GOD55 Sports logo at the MotoGP Launch booth

Merchandises from Honda LCR x GOD55 Sports booth

Merchandise Giveaway & Interactive Games

Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira autograph session

Honda LCR Team Principal, Lucio Cecchinello, wearing the partners' polo shirt

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 -MotoGP fans were treated to a unique motorsports experience at the MotoGP Launch in Kuala Lumpur, held from 2 - 7 February, 2026. Organised by Honda LCR and supported by GOD55 Sports, the free-entry Fan Zone attracted over 10,000 motorsports enthusiasts throughout the week. Visitors enjoyed up-close access to official 2026 racing leathers and helmets worn by Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira, alongside video features showcasing the latest riders’ featured video and the growing partnership between Honda LCR and GOD55 Sports.The MotoGP Fan Zone stood out with its striking red-and-gold design, combining Honda LCR’s iconic red with GOD55 Sports’ signature gold to create a premium and visually captivating showcase. The thoughtfully planned layout encouraged fans to explore every corner of the booth, follow Honda LCR on Instagram, and take part in a wide range of interactive activities.Adding to the festive atmosphere, the booth distributed limited-edition stickers and angpao packs in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. These thoughtful touches, along with consistently long queues and strong visitor engagement, highlighted the success of Honda LCR’s collaboration with GOD55 Sports. The partnership played a key role in elevating the overall fan experience and reflected a shared commitment to delivering meaningful and memorable interactions.One of the main attractions was the MotoGP Time Attack Challenge, which quickly became a crowd favourite. Fans eagerly lined up to test their skills by attempting to hit the exact 5.5-second mark, with winners receiving exclusive limited-edition motorsport polo shirts and other special prizes.The popular gashapon machine added another layer of excitement to the Fan Zone. Visitors who followed Honda LCR and GOD55 Sports on social media were rewarded with chances to win random limited-edition merchandise, including lanyards, caps, T-shirts, polo shirts, and keychains. This initiative creatively combined entertainment with digital engagement, strengthening the connection between fans and the teams.The booth also welcomed several key opinion leaders between February 6 and 7, further boosting online visibility and on-site buzz. With its vibrant atmosphere, interactive features, and exclusive offerings, the Fan Zone became a central hub of motorsport excitement, giving visitors an immersive preview of the energy and anticipation surrounding the 2026 MotoGP season.One of the event’s biggest highlights was the exclusive opportunity for fans to meet Honda LCR riders Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira up close. Despite heavy rain during the pre-scheduled meet-and-greet session, crowds continued to gather at the booth, undeterred by the weather.The riders and Honda LCR team arrived at approximately 4:15 PM, prompting an overwhelming response of cheers and excitement from fans. Upon arrival, Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira were first welcomed by the CEO of GOD55 Sports, alongside invited key influencers, before proceeding to a brief VIP meet-and-greet at the booth.Shortly after, Honda LCR Team Principal Lucio Cecchinello arrived wearing the limited-edition Honda LCR × GOD55 Sports Motorsport Polo Shirt, symbolising the team’s strong support and commitment to its new premier partner. Following the VIP session, Lucio joined the riders in preparing the limited-edition rider posters and autograph cards, which were met with enthusiastic reactions from onlookers.The Fan Zone emcee then officially announced the start of the autograph session, as Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira signed posters using gold and silver marker pens respectively, sending the crowd into a frenzy of cheers. Fans were rewarded with on-the-spot free autographed posters, creating unforgettable moments and meaningful interactions with their MotoGP heroes.The lively atmosphere was further enhanced by the presence of several well-known influencers and content creators, who interacted closely with visitors and helped sustain the crowd’s energy throughout the event. By sharing real-time updates and behind-the-scenes moments across social media platforms, they extended the reach of the Fan Zone beyond the venue, allowing online audiences to experience the excitement and support for the Honda LCR MotoGP Team.As Malaysia’s first-ever MotoGP 2026 Launch, the Honda LCR booth generated significant excitement among motorsports fans. Interactive displays, rider meet-ups, and unique activities confirmed the country’s strong appetite for world-class MotoGP experiences.Looking ahead, the partnership between GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR over the next three years promises more exclusive content, fan-focused initiatives, and regional engagement, bringing Southeast Asian fans closer to the thrilling world of MotoGP.Hashtag: #HondaLCR #LCRTeam #God55Sports #MotoGP #MotoGP2026 #MotoGP2026Launch #JohannZarco #DiogoMoreira #Malaysia

GOD55 Sports

GOD55 Sports is a leading digital sports media platform built to connect fans across Southeast Asia with the global world of sports. We deliver the latest news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive coverage — bringing fans closer to the games, stories, and athletes they love.



From football, motorsports, badminton, and tennis to the fast-growing sport of pickleball, GOD55 Sports blends real-time updates with expert insights to create a complete, engaging sports experience.