Shopee Payung Lagi, a targeted initiative designed to help households in selected regions stretch their budgets while continuing to celebrate what matters most.



Shopee Payung Lagi

Rising Cost Awareness Shapes Festive Spending



For many households in less accessible parts of Malaysia, higher shipping costs remain a persistent challenge - adding to the cost of everyday and festive purchases.



Shopee's continued investment in underserved states is designed to narrow this gap, with focused support in Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, and Terengganu, where shipping subsidies, vouchers, and essential-first offerings help make online shopping more accessible and affordable for these users. Building on these efforts, Shopee introduces targeted vouchers and shipping incentives for over 3.5 million eligible users in these states this festive season.



Voucher Benefits Tailored For Everyday Festive Needs from Sahur to Raya



Running from 11 February to 21 March 2026, the campaign offers bundled vouchers with no minimum spend, tailored to festive needs - from daily food and home essentials to Raya fashion and gifting - helping households offset everyday costs across multiple purchases.



Eligible shoppers will receive a curated set of stackable vouchers worth RM150 at no cost across key festive purchases, including:



Free shipping on orders with minimum spend as low as RM5



on orders with minimum spend as low as RM5 50% off Shopee Live purchases with no minimum spend



with no minimum spend Brand vouchers from participating sellers including Guardian, Glad2Glow, PerySmith, Huawei and more



from participating sellers including Guardian, Glad2Glow, PerySmith, Huawei and more One-month free Shopee VIP Trial , unlocking unlimited free shipping, member-only vouchers, and early access to deals



, unlocking unlimited free shipping, member-only vouchers, and early access to deals RM5 OFF no Minimum spend cashback voucher (for users who sign up as Shopee VIP)

Helping Households Prepare For The Festivities With Greater Ease And Affordability



Alongside Shopee Payung Lagi, Shopee is also running nationwide Raya promotions for all Malaysian shoppers, including daily limited-time deals, free shipping with no minimum spend, additional cashback vouchers, and exclusive bank and e-wallet partner offers.



"Ramadan is a busy period as families stock up on essentials, prepare outfits, and buy gifts for loved ones. Shopee Payung Lagi reflects our continued commitment to helping households in these states enjoy the biggest festive season of the year with greater affordability and value," said Cheryl Ang, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia.



Eligible shoppers can claim their vouchers via the Shopee App by searching for "Shopee Payung Lagi":

