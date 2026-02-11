



De Beers Group And Assouline Celebate The Launch Of “A Diamond Is Forever: The Making Of A Cultural Icon 1926-2026”

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 - In the 1930s, De Beers redefined the role of diamonds in society, celebrating them as masterpieces of nature and craftmanship. Before this, diamond jewelry pieces were treasures exchanged discreetly amongst society’s elite, as luxury houses, fearful of diminishing their mystique, fostered only private relationships with their clients. De Beers revealed the wonder of diamonds to a wider audience, shifting the perception of them from luxury item to a gift integral to romantic milestones and aspirational, glamorous lives, as well as a way of marking personal achievement.

When copywriter Frances Gerety captured the diamond’s essence with the phrase “A Diamond Is Forever” in 1947, the declaration enshrined the diamond as a promise of love and endurance, a sentiment resonating far beyond the notion of a simple gift. Gerety’s words, seen on archival advertisements, magazine placements, and celebrity endorsements, reflected the deep cultural connection between diamonds and enduring relationships. Commissioned artwork from artists such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, and Raoul Dufy draw a direct line between a diamond’s rarity—each one formed deep within the earth over billions of years—and the creative genius of fine art. By sharing these artistic visions with the world, De Beers revealed the wonder of diamonds—nature’s oldest treasure—to a wider audience, elevating their aura and allure while preserving the sense of rarity and significance that sets them apart.





For a century, the story of diamonds has been one of transformation and continuity. In the 1960s, stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe adorned themselves with diamonds, embodying the elegance and glamour associated with the gemstone. The 1990s “Shadows” campaign, with its evocative pairing of diamonds and the neoclassical composition Palladio by Karl Jenkins, captured the essence of the diamond: authentic, unique, and everlasting.









In recent years, the conversation around diamonds has expanded to include provenance, sustainability, and ethical stewardship, affirming the diamond’s place as a symbol not just of love but of responsibility and conscience. Much like walking through a gallery that traces the evolution of artistic expression, A Diamond Is Forever offers a view into how diamonds have come to embody the shifting ideals and aspirations of society itself.





About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ' Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



