SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - MSIG Singapore has been named Digital Insurer of the Year at The Asset Triple A Digital Finance Awards 2026.The Asset Triple A Digital Finance Awards stand as a prestigious benchmark in the industry, celebrating trailblazing innovation and outstanding digital experiences that redefine customer engagement.Over the past year, MSIG Singapore has delivered strong financial results that has seen a double-digit increase in retail customers and policy count from online channels.The company has also strengthened its digital proposition by broadening its suite of personal lines products, designing solutions guided by deep customer insights and data‑driven analytics. Strategic partnerships and tie-ups have also further boosted insurance accessibility and value proposition to its customers.Through the adoption of Generative AI and RPA-driven straight-through processing, the company has elevated both service quality and operational excellence. These advancements have delivered substantial productivity gains, saving over 31,000 hours annually and have enabled twenty percent of travel claims to be automatically approved and paid within 48 hours.Commenting on the award,, said "This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our people, and we are grateful to our business partners whose support has enabled us to scale new heights once again. This award not only celebrates how far we have come but also strengthens our ambition to advance MSIG's leadership as a digital‑first insurer in Singapore."Hashtag: #MSIGSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MSIG Insurance

A leading general insurer with a local presence of over 100 years, MSIG Singapore offers an extensive range of insurance solutions for commercial and personal risk protection, enabling the security and safety of individuals and businesses. MSIG Singapore holds an A+/Stable financial rating by Standard & Poor's.





MSIG Singapore has garnered numerous awards for delivering digitally innovative and customer-centric solutions. The company was named 'Best General Insurer for Singapore' by InsuranceAsia News and was awarded 'Personal Lines Insurer of the Year' and 'Underwriting Excellence' by Re(in) Asia.MSIG is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd, and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group – one of the largest general insurance groups in the world with presence in 50 countries and regions globally, 18 of which are in Asia Pacific including all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and India. Headquartered in Japan, MS&AD is amongst the top non-life insurance groups in the world based on gross revenue.