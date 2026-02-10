Unifying the Mixed-Use Portfolio of Iconic “66” Brand with Enriching Experiences and Brand Collaborations

The Chinese New Year campaign across ten “66” malls in eight Mainland cities kicks off Hang Lung’s 66th anniversary celebrations

Conrad Shenyang has launched a special room rate at 66% of the Best Available Rate, an exclusive F&B set at RMB666, a special wellness experience package, and more.

Grand Hyatt Kunming is offering the complimentary Hang Lung 66th Anniversary Benefits Package to all room guests, featuring beauty, dining and other coupons at Spring City 66; a SPA Thai Aromatic Massage at RMB666; the 66th Anniversary Afternoon Tea, and special F&B menus priced at RMB66 across the hotel's restaurants and bars, among others.

Conrad Shenyang and Grand Hyatt Kunming have launched the “66 and beyond” hotel offers

Key milestones of the “66” brand

Appendix – Details of "66 and beyond" hotel offers

Hotel

Offers

Conrad Shenyang

Guestroom

Room rate at 66% of the Best Available Rate for Premium Room and above.

Deluxe Room Package at RMB1,660 and Deluxe Suite Package at RMB2,266, each including complimentary room upgrade and F&B allowance of RMB660.

Laundry coupon at RMB66, with a redemption value of RMB100. Others

F&B Set for Two at RMB666 at The Gallery, The Archive, LINK Restaurant and Man Tang.

Fitness center pass at RMB6,666, including 30 sessions and six additional trial vouchers; single-session access available at RMB166.

Wedding discount voucher at RMB6,666, with a redemption value of RMB10,000. Grand Hyatt Kunming

Guestroom

Complimentary Hang Lung 66th Anniversary Benefits Package for all room guests, including beauty, dining and other coupons at Spring City 66.

Hang Lung 66th Anniversary Suite Package at RMB2,866, including the "66th Anniversary Afternoon Tea" for two at Patine Lounge and complimentary upgrade to Grand Club Lounge benefits for HOUSE 66's Ruby Tier members and above. Wellness

SPA Thai Aromatic Massage at RMB666.

60-minute SPA Aromatherapy Full Body Massage at RMB366 for HOUSE 66's Agate Tier members and above.

One-month and annual membership card of the fitness center at RMB1,666 and RMB8,866 respectively for HOUSE 66's Agate Tier members and above. F&B

Signature dishes at RMB66 at Yun Xiang Chinese Restaurant, Grand Café, Osara Restaurant, and Altitude Bar for HOUSE 66's Ruby Tier members and above.

10% service charge waiver on wedding package for HOUSE 66's Sapphire and Emerald Tier members.

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") is kicking off its 66anniversary celebrations in the Chinese Mainland with a first look at the year-round exclusive experiences, bespoke offers, and strategic partnerships curated under the theme "." Throughout 2026, the Company will bring this milestone to life across its retail, office, and hotel portfolio, showcasing one-of-a-kind collaborations and experiences designed to enrich lives and connect communities.Rooted in the Company's identity, "66" traces back to Plaza 66 at 1266 West Nanjing Road in Shanghai, and has since evolved into a symbol of Hang Lung's mixed-use portfolio in the Mainland. "66 and beyond" captures the spirit of that evolution, signifying the Company's limitless potential for the future.As the first quarterly highlight of the anniversary year, celebrations began with the nationwide Chinese New Year campaign,), running from now until March 3, 2026. Taking place across ten "66" malls in eight Mainland cities, the campaign invites customers to explore contemporary installations that reinterpret traditional auspicious motifs along with engaging workshops and offers tailored to the cultural spirit of each city.Hang Lung is also rolling out the year-round, celebrating the milestone through thoughtfully curated stay, dining, and wellness experiences.The anniversary celebrations will continue to unfold throughout 2026, with more exclusive experiences and special moments to be announced in the coming quarters, inviting customers, tenants, and communities to celebrate "66 and beyond".For complete details, please refer to the hotel's official website, WeChat mini-program, or other official channels. More information will be announced in due course.Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland.



The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.



The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 80% of its operating properties in the Mainland with renewable energy, with a net zero commitment by 2050.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

