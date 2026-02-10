KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A total of 4,025 employers involving 51,363 employees have participated in the Progressive Wage Policy (PWP) and met the conditions for salary increases until Dec 31, 2025, said Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said the government would continue to review the PWP salary guidelines as the period given was until 2027.

“So, for this year, insya-Allah, I will try to look carefully at how this progressive wage policy can continue to be implemented.

“The fact is that when we talk about wages, we also need cooperation from the private sector to support, and find ways so that our workers’ salaries can be increased in line with better productivity,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the Ministry of Economy in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the PWP is implemented by the government to reform the labour market and raise workers’ income in line with increased productivity.

“Employers will receive cash incentives after raising employees’ salaries according to the PWP wage guidelines.

“The PWP wage guidelines developed are intended to ensure that employees receive wages that are commensurate with the cost of living,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) sets a median salary and wage target of RM3,500 per month by 2030.

In 2024, the median monthly salary and wages will increase to RM2,793, up from RM2,602 in 2023, an annual growth rate of 7.3 per cent.

Besides that, he said the Minimum Wage Order 2024 has been gazetted, effective Feb 1, 2025, with the minimum wage increasing to RM1,700 per month from RM1,500 per month previously.

“As outlined in the 13MP, minimum wage reviews will be conducted periodically,” he added. — Bernama