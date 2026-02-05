HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Intel Corporation (Intel) announced the establishment of the HKUST-Intel Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab). At the heart of the project is a three-year research program that will explore high-efficiency near-memory computing (NMC) architectures for addressing challenges in the performance and energy efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Through innovations in software-hardware co-design, the collaboration aims to provide key insights into the future development of intelligent devices and sustainable AI systems.The signatories werewitnessed the agreement.stated, "The establishment of the Joint Lab is a significant initiative, one that aligns with HKUST's 'Strategic Plan 2031', which identifies 'AI, Future Computing, and Electronics' as a core research pillar. It reflects HKUST's continued commitment to translating research outcomes into practical applications. As a key research focus at HKUST, microelectronics will leverage our combined strengths in software-hardware co-design and high-efficiency near-memory computing to jointly explore new pathways for high-efficiency intelligent computing."said, "Intel has long been committed to fostering an open ecosystem, continuously advancing collaboration with academia to accelerate the industrial application of research outcomes. HKUST possesses deep expertise and significant influence in the exploration of future technologies within computer science and engineering. We look forward to working closely with HKUST scholars to jointly explore more efficient and sustainable computing paradigms, advancing green technology innovation and sustainable development."The joint Lab will be led by. It will focus on researching technical challenges related to computing, memory, I/O bandwidth, and energy efficiency in intelligent devices.Hashtag: #HKUST

About The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) ( https://hkust.edu.hk/) is a world-class university known for its innovative education, research excellence, and impactful knowledge transfer. With a holistic and interdisciplinary pedagogy approach, HKUST was ranked 6th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, 3rd in the Times Higher Education's Young University Rankings 2024, and 19th globally and 1st in Hong Kong in the Times Higher Education's Impact Rankings 2025. Thirteen HKUST subjects were ranked among the world's top 50 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with "Data Science and Artificial Intelligence" coming in 17th worldwide and first in Hong Kong. Our graduates are highly competitive, consistently ranking among the world's top 30 most sought-after employees. In terms of research and entrepreneurship, over 80% of our work was rated "internationally excellent" or "world leading" in the Research Assessment Exercise 2020 of the Hong Kong's University Grants Committee. As of July 2025, HKUST members have founded over 1,900 active start-ups, including 10 Unicorns and 17 exits (IPO or M&A).





About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives.




