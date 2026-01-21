Jimmy Tan, Head of Campaigns at Shopee Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 – Shopee Malaysia kicked off the Year of the Horse withat, marking the first major festive campaign of 2026. The flagship event brought together brands, affiliates, and content creators to celebrate the new year with Shopee sharing its strategic roadmap for 2026, setting the tone for a year of exciting growth.Celebrating a decade of leadership,, highlighted how the platform has evolved over the past ten years and remained Malaysia's leading e-Commerce platform, in, and. “Our success isn’t driven by a single campaign; it comes from staying close to our users, understanding their needs, and evolving alongside them,” he said.Since 2015, Shopee has honed in on what matters most to its users: affordability and speed. In 2025, the platform continued to deliver tangible benefits through key initiatives designed to enhance the shopping experience. Initiatives likehelped shoppers maximise on savings, doubling platform-wide discounts through better deals and promotions.At the same time,, supported by, was introduced to ensure faster, reliable shipments while offering additional savings. Complementing these efforts, the launch ofoffered Malaysian members even more valuable rewards that promise to deliver on user needs with daily 25% off vouchers, unlimited free shipping, and early access to exclusive brand deals.Beyond affordability and speed, Shopee brought shopping to life with content-led commerce that increasingly guides buying decisions. From 2024 to 2025, this growth was reflected via Shopee Live and Shopee Video, which generated overand contributed to the sale of more than. This signaled a clear shift in consumer behavior, where content is no longer just a discovery tool but an influential driver that informs and converts social engagement into real orders.In response, Shopee strengthened its affiliate and content ecosystem of over, and converted engagement into measurable outcomes that resulted in higher traffic and stronger order growth for sellers. Events like the recent Shopee House CNY sale demonstrate these collaborations in action by connecting brands, creators, and affiliates to engage shoppers via livestreams, videos, and posting and offering festive deals, while driving growth opportunities for both creators and sellers.This ecosystem-first approach has delivered meaningful impact for Malaysian businesses. Over the past decade, Shopee has onboarded more than, generating overand empowering local sellers to reach customers beyond Malaysia.As Shopee looks ahead to 2026, the platform is sharpening its focus on advancing content-led commerce while ensuring affordability remains core to the shopping experience. From strategic partnerships withandto its own, Shopee is empowering creators to drive deeper engagement to meet the rising buyer demand for content-led commerce.“As 2026 begins, our focus remains clear: to stay close to our users, strengthen our ecosystem, and grow together,” saidHashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeHouse #CNYSale

