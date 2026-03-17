Macau’s No.1 Water Attraction Reopens This April for a Fun-Packed Experiential Start to Summer at Galaxy Macau Grand Resort Deck

The award-winning luxury resort is set to bring the ultimate expression of summer to Macau, delighting guests with world-class attractions and thrilling experiences.

Galaxy Macau’s iconic Grand Resort Deck will reopen on April 3, presenting an experiential summer full of sun-drenched fun and the latest aquatic attractions.

Guests are invited to prepare early for their seasonal getaway to Galaxy Macau to experience the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia-voted “Macau’s Best Hotel Pool 2025” – at the Grand Resort Deck.

For the ultimate private sunshine retreat, the airy and fully air‑conditioned Cabanas at Galaxy Macau offer an unmissable day-escape for friends and families to book and enjoy for the limited time summer season.

The Grand Resort Deck experience will be enhanced with Weekend Live DJ sessions. At the Surf Bar the stage is set for sundowners and music-fuelled fun.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury resort, is proud announces the reopening of the iconicon, unveiling a new Skytop Adventure Rapids experience, to usher in an invigorating Easter season. Exclusively open to hotel guests of Galaxy Macau's nine award‑winning hotels, the Grand Resort Deck will set the stage for endless summer fun from April onwards, positioning the one-stop paradise as Macau's ultimate must-visit destination for summer.This year, guests can look forward to enhanced thrills with accelerated Skytop Adventure Rapids for the summer, reinforcing Galaxy Macau's undisputed title as the one‑stop sun-drenched paradise for guests of all ages.The Grand Resort Deck stands unrivalled as Macau's No. 1 water attraction – accredited byas "Macau's Best Hotel Pool 2025" spanning 75,000 square metres. Guests can immerse themselves in the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool, covering 8,000 square metres, generating surfable waves up to 1.5 metres high, alongside 150 metres of pristine white‑sand beaches. Families can enjoy a range of child‑friendly aquatic experiences, from gentle zones to imaginative water play areas designed for safe and edutainment-led exploration.A fun location catering to all age groups, the Grand Resort Deck excites adrenaline seekers with its three enclosed water slides – swirling into a hilly landscape with skylights – adding to the excitement thanks to the newly accelerated Skytop Adventure Rapids experience this summer, transforming the waterways into a thrilling aquatic ride. New for this year's endless summer, Galaxy Fitness Hour invites guests to warm up together with interactive fitness games and energising weight training. Guests can feel the beat with high‑intensity workouts to build core strength, or dive into the fun of Aqua Zumba at the Skytop Wave Pool – a high‑energy, music‑driven aqua workout where every movement sparkles with fun-filled summer spirit. Admission is free for all in‑house hotel guests, with no reservation required.To further uplift the electric vibes, world-class DJs will spin the decks every weekend as dusk approaches. Adjacent to Galaxy Macau's Surf Bar, where guests can order their drinks and snacks to beat the summer heat.Guests seeking an elevated Easter escape can indulge in the Stay & Bloom Spring Offers, presenting exceptional value across two distinct styles of luxury at Andaz Macau and Broadway Hotel. Starting from MOP489++, guests will enjoy an array of curated privileges – including dining credits, complimentary minibar and more. At Andaz Macau, bold contemporary design meets vibrant Macau, creating an immersive stay that is both stylish and soulful. Meanwhile, Broadway Hotel offers cosy, comfortable accommodations ideal for families and travellers seeking a relaxed, carefree holiday stays.All packages include complimentary access to the iconic Grand Resort Deck, ensuring every stay is enhanced by world‑class water leisure. For guests interested in exploring other award‑winning accommodation options within Galaxy Macau – six of the nine hotels have celebrated coveted Forbes 5-star ratings – further details await on galaxymacau.com For the ultimate bespoke private summer retreat, the airy and fully air‑conditioned Cabanas at Galaxy Macau offer an unparalleled escape. From just MOP2,400+, guests can enjoy the ultimate day of indulgence in their own exclusive cabana complete with MOP1,000 dining credits to indulge in a feast of dining options, delivered with Galaxy Macau's signature world-class Asian heart service. Each Cabana features full dining‑room comforts, separate private shower and powder room facilities for all-day comfort. Also available as an al fresco alternative, is the poolside cabana package by JW Marriott Hotel Macau. From MOP1,688++ for two adults and two children, guests will be pampered with the comfort of their own covered outdoor cabana at the luxury hotel, in addition to dining credits for refreshments at Pool Bar at JW Marriott and the use of the hotel's steam and sauna facilities to extend the pampering.Even more enticing, complimentary access to the Grand Resort Deck is also extended to guests to enjoy with either package, presenting the most stylish and secluded way to savour your ultimate summer experience at Galaxy Macau.Beyond the exhilarating Grand Resort Deck, all hotel guests of Galaxy Macau can enjoy complimentary access to Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, the resort's dedicated fun and learning zone designed especially for young adventurers.From March 13 to April 5, our little guests can take part in the joyful "Hatching Wavey" welcome activity. Children can collect themed stickers across four Galaxy Macau hotels and also the Edutainment Center, before redeeming a special gift upon completing a designated mission at either the Edutainment Center or JW Kids' Club. In addition, every Friday to Sunday, Galaxy Macau's lovable cuddly mascot, Wavey the Peacock, will also make delightful appearances at designated hotel lobbies, as well as parades throughout the resort, offering guests of all ages the chance to capture magical forever moments.As Galaxy Kidz celebrates its second anniversary in April, families are invited to join the fun with birthday party and limited‑time capsule toys celebrations at the Edutainment Center. On April 19, Wavey the Peacock will host two birthday celebrations for young guests, while from April 3 to 19, guests will earn a token to allow them to draw free gifts from the capsule toy vending machine upon spending a minimum of MOP150 on Galaxy Kidz merchandise.The Grand Resort Deck reopens on April 3, ready to welcome guests into a thrilling world of sunshine, splashes and unforgettable holiday magic. At Galaxy Macau, summer is an experience to be savoured – where every detail has been curated and the best is always still to come. Make waves in style at Macau's ultimate summer paradise—begin your story with us and book your stay now.For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



