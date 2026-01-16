JENNIE (BLACKPINK) at the 40th GDA at the Taipei Dome, Taiwan（TVBS）

Actor Greg Hsu and LE SSERAFIM taking on the "OVERDRIVE" challenge（HLL ／ Super Dome／TVBS）

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2026 - TVBS, Taiwan's leading media brand, successfully concluded its exclusive broadcast partnership withfor the 40th Golden Disc Awards (GDA).Widely recognized as the "Korean Grammys," the GDA made its historic Taiwan debut onat the. To ensure a premium experience for fans worldwide, the TVBS professional team deployed top-tier engineering services, successfully reducing transmission delay to nearly zero. With only a one-minute difference from the live event, TVBS provided a seamless, high-definition broadcast that captured every moment of the prestigious ceremony.TVBS's technical precision and comprehensive coverage earned high praise from both the South Korean organizers and the Taiwanese host, Super Dome. Beyond the live broadcast, TVBS leveraged its cross-platform strength to produce real-time news features and viral fan-focused content, including highlights featuringand. This achievement reflects TVBS's core values ofreinforcing its position as the preferred partner for large-scale international events.The broadcast delivered historic results across both television and OTT platforms. According toreports, the ceremony was exceptionally well-received by female audiences on the, a success mirrored onthrough impressive engagement. This milestone achievement combined TVBS's industry-leading engineering excellence with Disney+'s global reach, effectively demonstrating the massive appeal and strategic success of this world-class viewing experience.The night's highlights featured global icons such asand, alongside high-energy performances byand Rookie Award winnersand. As Taiwan's most-used broadcast media brand for consecutive years, TVBS continues to lead the industry in bringing international cultural milestones to a global audience.Hashtag: #TVBS

About TVBS

TVBS, the leading media brand in Taiwan, was established in 1993. As the first Taiwanese satellite TV station, TVBS starts a new era of media industry in Taiwan with delivering various values and latest knowledge to local audience.