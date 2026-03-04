HAEXC Zone 1/21 Phone

Industrial workers using phones for oil and gas operations

Personnel requiring reliable hazardous area phone solutions

Defence and specialised applications requiring IECEx phones for military environments

Maritime professionals seeking durable phones for marine & offshore deployment

Push-to-Talk communication for instant team coordination

Lone worker protection and emergency alert features

Rugged, shock-resistant and waterproof design

Long battery life for extended field operations

Secure enterprise mobility integration

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - HAEXC Mobile Pte Ltd, a specialist in rugged and intrinsically safe communication technology, today announced its latest range of Zone 1 phones Zone 2 phones , andsolutions designed to enhance frontline safety and operational efficiency for workers in hazardous industrial environments.Purpose-built for explosive and high-risk conditions, HAEXC Mobile’s intrinsically safe devices meet stringent international safety standards, including ATEX and IECEx certification. These solutions enable reliable communication for industries requiring certifiedtechnology, including oil and gas, marine, defence, and heavy industrial sectors.Workers operating in hazardous environments require devices that can perform safely without creating ignition risks. HAEXC Mobile’s intrinsically safe (IS phone) and explosion-proof devices are specifically engineered to function safely in environments classified as Zone 1 and Zone 2, where explosive gases may be present.The company’s portfolio includes certifiedandmodels designed to support mission-critical communication for:These devices provide dependable performance while protecting workers and ensuring regulatory compliance.In addition to intrinsically safe communication, HAEXC Mobile devices incorporate advanced imaging solutions such asandcapabilities. These explosion-proof camera systems enable workers to safely capture images and videos for inspection, reporting, and compliance documentation without compromising safety.The company’s intrinsically safe phone solutions also feature:These features make HAEXC Mobile’s devices ideal for organisations seeking reliablesolutions in demanding environments.“As industries continue to digitise their operations, the need for reliable and safe communication tools becomes even more important,” said Raymond Tan, Managing Director of HAEXC Mobile Pte Ltd.“Our intrinsically safe phone and hazardous area phone solutions are designed to protect frontline workers while enabling seamless communication in even the most hazardous conditions, including oil and gas facilities, marine environments, and military applications.”HAEXC Mobile’s rugged devices are widely used as certified, marine, and industrial sectors, helping organisations enhance safety compliance and operational efficiency.With increasing demand for intrinsically safe mobile solutions, HAEXC Mobile continues to innovate in explosion-proof communication technology, including intrinsically safe smartphones and integrated EX camera solutions.The company’s mission is to empower organisations with reliable communication tools that protect workers and support safer industrial operations worldwide.For more information, visit:Hashtag: #IntrinsicallySafe #ExplosionProof #ISPhone #Zone1Phone #Zone2Phone #HazardousAreaPhone

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAEXC Mobile Pte Ltd

HAEXC Mobile Pte Ltd specialises in rugged and intrinsically safe mobile communication devices designed for hazardous industrial environments. Its product portfolio includes Zone 1 phone, Zone 2 phone, intrinsically safe phone, hazardous area phone, and explosion-proof devices with integrated EX proof camera technology.



These solutions are widely used across oil and gas, marine & offshore, defence, petrochemical, and industrial sectors where safety-certified communication is essential.



Learn more at:

https://www.haexc-mobile.com/

