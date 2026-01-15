The 2026 Lunar New Year capsule channels the spirit and energy of the Horse with equestrian-inspired accents.

Entering the Year of the Horse with momentum, strength, and purpose.

(Left to right: Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack, Alpha Bravo Platoon Sling, Voyageur Q Tote, Voyageur Celina Backpack, Belden ID Card Lanyard)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026International travel, lifestyle, and accessories brandcelebrates the Year of the Horse with itsIn the lunar zodiac, the Horse symbolizes momentum and a drive to explore new horizons. TUMI's limited-edition collectioncaptures that feeling, honoring the strength, optimism, and spirited energy of the Horse.Blending innovation with craftsmanship, the capsule reimagines iconic silhouettes from the, andcollections with equestrian-inspired details."The Horse represents movement, freedom, and an unwavering pursuit of what's next — all qualities that deeply resonate with how we design at TUMI," says, TUMI's Global Creative Director. "For this collection, we incorporated equestrian elements in a thoughtful way to create pieces that carry intention into the new year."Designed for lives in constant motion,styles channel the Horse's dynamic spirit and confident energy.are updated with embossed horse motifs, bridle-inspired trim, and contrast stitching. Whether used for day-to-day travel or longer itineraries, each style upholds the premium functionality that the Alpha Bravo collection is known for.Bestsellingsilhouettes—including the—return this season, joined by the relaunched. Each is crafted from our signature lightweight, durable nylon and features bridle-inspired accents and equine details. Select styles include a collectable lucky horseshoe coin, while backpacks and totes also feature a horse-embossed card case.The Year of the Horse capsule continues TUMI's tradition of celebrating cultural moments through high-performance design. Perfect for gifting, the collection invites us to step into the new year with optimism and good fortune. Theis available now at TUMI stores worldwide and online at TUMI.com Hashtag: #TUMI

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.



