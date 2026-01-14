PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — The government has agreed “in principle” to amend a provision in the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) and may instruct the attorney general to drop its plan to seek a review of a Federal Court ruling that declared the law unconstitutional.

Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil told reporters here that Cabinet members had deliberated the issue at today’s Cabinet meeting, and that the decision to proceed with amending the PAA was reached last week.

“Today the Cabinet agreed to convey their decision to the AGC that because the PAA will be amended, it may no longer be appropriate for it to continue with filing a judicial review,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet press conference here.

“This was what had been decided, and a follow-up can be expected from the attorney general.”

MORE TO COME