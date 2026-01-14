KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The driver involved in Sunday’s fatal traffic accident near UTC Sentul which killed an elderly woman will be arrested only after investigations conclude, with police urging witnesses to come forward.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed that the 85-year-old pedestrian succumbed to severe head injuries and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The incident took place near Jalan 1/48A, Bandar Baru Sentul around 9.15am on January 11.

“Initial investigation found that when the driver of a Honda Odyssey was exiting a row of shops and turning right, a pedestrian crossed in front of the vehicle and the driver was unable to avoid hitting the victim,” he said in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Witnesses with any information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999.

Earlier, the deceased’s family made a public appeal for information to help identify the driver responsible.