PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Enforcement agencies will take follow-up action against foreigners who misuse social visit passes to work in Malaysia, with monitoring coordinated by the Home Ministry, said Madani Government Spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said the matter was discussed at the Cabinet meeting today.

“The Cabinet discussed several issues raised by the business community and other parties regarding the presence of foreigners who have misused their social visit passes to work in Malaysia across various sectors.

“Follow-up action will be taken by enforcement agencies, with monitoring coordinated by the Home Ministry,” he said at a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

Previously, the Home Ministry was reported to have said that it remains committed to strengthening border control and combating the misuse of immigration facilities through a comprehensive three-tier approach — before arrival, at entry points and within the country.

The move specifically targets foreign visitors who misuse their social visit passes to work or conduct business illegally in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he recently held a meeting with members of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC), which he described as a significant milestone in efforts to establish the council.

He said that during the meeting, council members indicated they would need some time to put in place basic administrative arrangements before being able to carry out their roles more comprehensively.

“Once these basic matters are resolved, they have given their commitment to manage issues related to the journalists’ code of ethics, including establishing a mechanism to receive public complaints on matters concerning media reporting,” he said.

Fahmi also briefed the MMC on the RM30 million Media Innovation Fund, which has just concluded its first phase and is aimed at assisting media organisations, including newspapers, radio and television, to begin their digitalisation efforts.

He said the use of new technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), is intended to support and complement media practitioners, not to replace journalists or cameramen.

“I have also requested that the MMC be given an appropriate platform and space to play a significant role during National Journalists’ Day, which is scheduled to be held in June, insya-Allah,” he said. — Bernama