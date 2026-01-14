KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The family of an elderly woman who died in a hit-and-run incident near UTC Sentul on Sunday is making a public appeal for information to help identify the driver responsible.

In a social media post, the victim’s grandchild detailed the harrowing incident, which they said was captured on another vehicle’s dashcam.

According to the post, the grandmother was waiting to cross the road between 8am and 9am when she was struck by a red Honda multi-purpose vehicle.

The family alleges the driver did not stop, instead driving over her body before attempting to flee.

The driver was reportedly blocked by another car and forced to exit his vehicle.

“He walked over, looked at my grandmother once, did nothing, got back into his car, and ran away again,” the grandchild wrote, saying that no police report was made nor was an ambulance called by the driver.

The family believes the delay in receiving medical attention was fatal.

“My grandmother did not make it — because she was not sent to the hospital in time, and the chance to save her life was lost,” the post stated.

The family is now appealing to the public for help in identifying the car or driver, stressing that their goal is not to “create drama” but to seek justice.

In a direct address to the driver, the grandchild wrote: “You did see her. You knew exactly what had happened... The moment you got back into your car and drove away, what you abandoned was not just responsibility, but someone’s chance to live.”

The grandson alleged that the death was not just an accident, but “the consequence of your decision to leave.”